Sky puts Netflix on notice with audacious British TV takeover bid – new UK "streaming giant" to be created
Sky's £1.6 billion takeover of ITV will be the biggest thing to happen to British TV since, well, Sky
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Quick Summary
Sky is buying ITV in the largest British TV takeover to date.
The combined company will launch its own "integrated" streaming service to take on the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+.
Sky shook up the British TV scene when it first launched 35 years ago. Then named BSkyB, it redefined the television landscape with scores of new channels, and in collaboration with the newly-formed Premier League, it went on to reinvent sports coverage too.
Now it plans something equally as seismic, with the announcement that it is to buy ITV in a £1.6 billion ($2.13 billion) deal.