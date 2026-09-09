Sky Glass and Stream customers get a major free upgrade – a better way to watch your shows on the go

Quick Summary Sky has split its Sky Go into two, with one now exclusive to Sky Glass and Stream customers. The legacy Sky Go (Q / +) app will still work with recordings and the other features for Sky Q and satellite customers.

After a recent trial, Sky has launched a new version of its Sky Go app – this time for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers exclusively.

Sky Go has long enabled Sky subscribers to download and stream programming remotely, on mobile devices or tablets, but the new version is better targeted at the TV giant's streaming customers. The regular Sky Go app is still available for those with Sky Q and legacy satellite boxes.

The new Sky Go – which is listed on app stores as Sky Go (Glass / Stream) – gives you a similar user experience to your Sky TV device. You can continue watching content started on your Sky Glass or Stream box, and you can see the shows you've stored in your shared watchlist.

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There's also the option to switch watchlists to those stored under different profiles, so family members can each see their personally listed shows and movies on their own devices.

The new app also allows you to 'watchlist" content from your phone or tablet, which will then show under your profile on a Glass or Stream, too. And, you can stream TV channels and catch-up shows on any of your devices just by tapping on it.

Upgraded downloads – now Full HD

One other main upgrade is that Sky Go (Glass / Stream) now allows you to download and watch content at 1080p (Full HD). The legacy app is restricted to 720p.

That won't matter much on a smartphone, where the screen is much smaller, but will ensure the picture quality looks much sharper on a larger tablet, say. I watch a lot of content on my 11-inch iPad Pro, so this is very welcome in that case.

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Also, sports fans now get a dedicated section of the app to find live matches and other broadcasts. That includes sports documentaries and live feeds of the Sky Sports channels if you subscribe to them.

The Sky Go (Glass / Stream) app is available to download on iOS and Android now, with the original Sky Go (Q / +) having also been recently refreshed and renamed. The latter has received a similar facelift, but retains some of the important features for satellite customers – such as the ability to set recordings on a Sky Q box remotely.