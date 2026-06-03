Freely set to overtake Freeview as the UK's biggest free TV platform – not just a rival to Sky and Virgin Media anymore

Quick Summary Freely now has more than one million users – with viewers more than doubling in just six months. It is predicted to significantly overtake Freeview as the primary free TV service in the UK in less than a decade.

The last year has been significant for UK TV viewers. Not only have the likes of Sky and Virgin Media increased the value of their paid platforms, with the addition of streaming services and extra channels at no extra cost, but Freely has made significant inroads in becoming the UK's number one free TV service.

As well as stretching availability beyond TVs, to set-top-boxes and streaming devices – namely the Manhattan Aero 4K TV Streamer, Netgem Pleio and Humax Aura EZ – it has recently surpassed one million users. And there are signs that this is still just the beginning.

As reported by ISPreview, as Freely is gaining viewers rapidly, Freeview – the traditional broadcast service – is slowly losing its.

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Indeed, by 2034, it is predicted that Freely will be far and away the number one free TV platform in the country. It is claimed that the number of Freeview homes will shrink to just 860,000.

This all pours fuel on the debate for a new digital TV switchover in the 2030s. Freeview is currently available in 9.7 million households, according to TV analytics firm, 3 Reasons.

However, 73% of those homes also watch TV over the internet – and that's growing. It is also believed that only 220,000 UK homes will be without broadband by 2034, leaving a vast audience able to receive all their TV services via online services.

Whether that's reason to cut off digital terrestrial TV broadcasts entirely is another matter, but it certainly shows that Freely – operated by Everyone TV, which also manages Freeview and Freesat – is in a prime position to become the de facto standard going forward.

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Freely is delivered entirely over the internet, with all live channels streamed rather than broadcast traditionally. It is backed by the UK's major broadcasters, including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and 5, and new channels are added regularly.

The electronic programme guide also links with respective free streaming services, like BBC iPlayer and ITVX, enabling viewers to catch up with shows and movies within a click or two. New features have recently been added too, such as allowing users to click on a future show in the timeline and watching it instantly, if it already appears in one of the streaming platforms.