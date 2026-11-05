Sky's Black Friday deals have started and UK TV customers get its "lowest ever prices" on Sky TV, Netflix and Sky Cinema

Sky's Black Friday deals are always worth looking out for, especially if you're in the market for a new TV service or broadband provider. And existing UK customers can even get a bargain or two as well.

We still have a few weeks before Black Friday itself – on 28 November – so there's plenty of time to make your mind up, but considering how cheap some of the offers are, you might just want to take advantage right now.

Take Sky's Essential TV and Sky Cinema bundle, for example. It's now available for just £22 per month and includes Sky's entertainment channels, Netflix, Discovery+, Sky Cinema channels and on demand, and even comes with a Sky Stream box capable of 4K streaming and Dolby Atmos sound.

Alternatives include an Ultimate TV and 900 Mbps broadband package for just £41 per month. As with the Essential TV package above, this is Sky's "lowest ever price" and exclusive to the Black Friday period.

This offers the Sky Stream box, a wider selection of Sky channels, Disney+, HBO Max, Hayu, Netflix, Discovery+ and up to 900 Mbps broadband to stream it all.

Sports fans can even get Essential TV and Sky Sports for just £35 per month.

These deals are all for new customers, although existing Sky TV customers can get some great deals too. For example, you can add Sky Cinema to your package for just £9 per month – down from £14.

And you can get four months of an add-on for free – HD, Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos, Ad Skipping, or Sky Kids.

These offers are available until 3 December 2026.

But there's more – Sky Smart Home and Sky Mobile deals

Existing Sky customers are also being offered the Sky Smart Home bundle, including a Smart Doorbell, a Chime, the Indoor Camera, and the Smart Home Plan+ for just £4 per month – that's half price. You just have to pay £20 upfront.

And there are great deals on devices through Sky Mobile too.

Other deals include the iPad Air 11-inch M4 from just £21 per month, and the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold from £39 per month.

To see all of Sky's Black Friday deals, you can check them out on its dedicated website here.