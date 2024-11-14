Five-star MacBook Air 2024 gets a Black Friday deal for its lowest price yet

The 13-inch MacBook Air is an exceptional laptop. Light and compact enough to take anywhere, yet is powerful enough for the most complex of tasks.

It moves like butter, whether you are simply browsing or rendering video, and its M3 Apple silicon chipset saw the device garner a full five stars in our review just a few months ago.

Now it's even better value too, as UK retailer John Lewis has knocked a mighty £100 off the usual retail price in its Black Friday sales.

Now just £899.97, the 256GB Starlight model is a true bargain for one of Apple's latest notebooks.

Why consider the MacBook Air (M3, 2024)?

The M3 MacBook Air arrived this summer and provides a superb laptop experience for those who don't quite need the extra grunt (or weight) of a MacBook Pro.

It is superfast in operation, yet not at the cost of the range's trademark sleek design. Just 11mm thin and weighing just over a kilo, the 13-inch model is the ideal device for work or play on your travels.

The IPS display is actually 13.6-inches in total and comes with a 2560 x 1664 pixel resolution. You also get a 1080p FaceTime HD camera built in and this model sports a 256GB SSD for storage. There's 8GB of RAM on board too.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 18 hours when streaming video, while USB-C ensures recharging is a doddle.

Excitingly, the M3 MacBook Air is also ready for Apple Intelligence when that arrives in a macOS update soon – so you're futureproofed too. It truly is an awesome machine at this Black Friday price.

John Lewis also has other colours available, although the Starlight model comes with the best deal right now.