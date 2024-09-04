Asus Vivobook S 15 is the first to feature a new Snapdragon processor

Quick Summary
Asus has just unveiled its new Vivobook S 15 laptop.
Powered by the new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor, this promises a wealth of power in a compact package.
IFA 2024 is finally upon us, and with it comes a slate of new products. One of the most notable early releases this year has been the Snapdragon X Plus eight-core.
That looks set to bring the fantastic performance and battery life of chips like the Snapdragon X Elite to a new affordable price point. We're expecting to see it in a host of new laptops over the coming weeks and months.
That torrent of devices has already begun, too, with the launch of the Asus Vivobook S 15 – not to be confused with the old Vivobook S15. That's the latest new model from the brand, and comes packing the latest chip inside.
Designed to be a portable solution, the device weighs a paltry 1.42kg. That's impressive for a 15.6-inch model, and should make it perfect for those who like to take their laptop on the move. Sitting just 14.7mm thick should help to ensure it stays nice and compact in your bag, too.
Don't think that svelte design means a lack of I/O options, though. Users will find a pair of USB4 ports, a further USB 3.2 port, an HDMI input and a MicroSD Card slot. Inside, you'll also find WiFi 7 connectivity for blazing fast connections.
All of that comes through a 3K OLED panel. That's an Asus Lumina model, and packs in a 120Hz refresh rate for crisp motion.
There's a 70Wh battery inside, too. Combined with that snazzy new processor, that should offer up to 19 hours of battery life. That's absolutely fantastic, and should enable this to offer real competition to popular devices like the 15-inch MacBook Air.
Priced from just £999.99 in the UK (approx. $1,300; AU$1,950) this should be a top option for a lot of users. It sits in that perfect gap between models which are a little too pricey for the Average Joe, and those which simply aren't up to scratch.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
