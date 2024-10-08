Sony's 5-star headphones drop to lowest-ever price – but be quick, it won't last long

I'm up early for the kick-off of Amazon Prime Day 2 (officially Amazon Big Deal Days), because the early bird catches the worm. And, indeed, this birdie has just pulled a juicy one out of the Amazon lawn, in the form of Sony's 5-star over-ear headphones – which are now the cheapest they've ever been!

Check out the Sony WH-1000XM4 deal here

The WH-1000XM4 are indeed award-winners, as these exceptional cans won the T3 Award for Best Headphones in both 2021 and 2022. If that's making you think, "hang on a minute, they're old then?" – sure, they're one generation behind the WH-1000XM5, but are still well-regarded among the best headphones you can buy.

Doing my due diligence, I've cross-checked the WH-1000XM4's price against the price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, which confirms the previous lowest-ever price back in July (Amazon Prime Day '1', if you will) has been beaten in this latest sale. However, be quick, as this deal is dead and done by the end of Wednesday 9 October!

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: was £349, now £179 at Amazon The WH-1000XM4 deliver a full suite of great features: multi-point connectivity for two Bluetooth connections, gob-smackingly good noise-cancelling (ANC), and superb sound processing thanks to the pair of 40mm drivers.

In fairness, Sony gave me the heads-up about this price drop ahead of today – but as Amazon's prices often fluctuate and don't always meet promised levels, I wanted to check in advance just to make sure. Sure enough, though, this deal has landed – although only for the black finish, as the blue and white options still command more.

Anyway, why do I recommend the Sony WH-1000XM4? There are so many reasons. In T3's review, we waxed lyrical about the "lively, balanced and detailed sound", for starters. But, for me, the biggest reason many will want to buy is because these are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. And great ANC to block out the outside world is a thing of wonder.

It's not just the sound quality that's important, though. Comfort and longevity are also key: these headphones really look the part and won't cause discomfort even if your listening sessions last for hours – which is no drama, given the 30-hour battery life. That'll keep you going nicely. And at this low price, it's a no-brainer buy in my view.