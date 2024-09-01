Apple AirPods 4: what we know so far about the upcoming premium headphones and all the features we would like to see

If there's one thing we can rely on in the tech world, it’s that Apple will not reveal anything about any of its big launches ahead of the actual announcement. This leaves the door open for speculation, rumours and guesses of what the Cupertino-based company will release this year at its 2024 Apple Special Event .

And as we approach the big reveal, the rumour mill is swirling continuously, churning out tantalising tidbits about the upcoming Apple AirPods 4. From whispers of new designs to cutting-edge features, here’s everything we know so far about Apple’s next generation of wireless earbuds .

A tale of two AirPods: The dual-model strategy

Apple seems to have taken a cue from its iPhone lineup, planning not one, but two distinct models of AirPods 4. Yes, you heard that right – Apple is poised to replace both the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 with these new iterations. But what's the difference, you ask? According to various sources, including the ever-reliable Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, the differentiation will largely come down to features.

The higher-end model of the AirPods 4 is rumoured to boast Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), making it akin to the popular Apple Airpods Pro 2 and the go-to choice for those who prefer to drown out the world while immersed in their favourite tunes.

This premium model is also expected to feature a more advanced "Find My" integration, courtesy of a charging case with built-in speakers. This nifty upgrade means you’ll no longer have to play an ear-splitting game of hide-and-seek with your AirPods; misplace them, and your charging case will lead the way with a loud, clear alert.

Design: A perfect blend

In terms of design, the AirPods 4 are set to strike a balance between the sleek aesthetics of the AirPods Pro and the more budget-friendly AirPods 3. Expect shorter stems – gone are the days of those dangly white rods – and a fit that promises to be more comfortable than ever.

The company is reportedly working on a design that combines the best of both worlds, with a shape that not only looks good but stays put, whether you’re jogging, dancing, or just nodding along to your favourite playlist.

But what about the ear tips, you wonder? While the higher-end model might borrow a leaf from the AirPods Pro’s book and offer replaceable silicone tips, the lower-end variant is expected to skip this feature, making it a more straightforward, one-size-fits-all affair.

(Image credit: Apple)

Charging into the future: USB-C and more

If there’s one trend Apple is fully embracing, it’s the transition to USB-C . Following in the footsteps of the iPhone and iPad, the AirPods 4 will finally bid farewell to the Lightning port. This shift is great news for anyone tired of juggling multiple cables, as you’ll now be able to charge your AirPods 4 with the same cord that powers your MacBook, iPad, and even your non-Apple devices.

But Apple isn’t stopping there. Rumour has it that the AirPods 4 will also be compatible with Apple Watch chargers – that’s right! – giving you even more ways to juice up your earbuds on the go. Whether this feature is exclusive to the higher-end model or available across the board remains to be seen.

Health and hearing: More than just music

In typical Apple fashion, the AirPods 4 aren’t just about sound but also about health. Building on the groundwork laid by previous models, these new earbuds are expected to include more health-centric features.

Word on the street is that Apple is working on hearing aid functionality , which could make the AirPods 4 a viable over-the-counter alternative to traditional hearing aids. Imagine running a quick hearing test right from your AirPods, and receiving instant feedback on your auditory health. This could be a game-changer for many, especially given the relaxed regulations around hearing aid devices.

Will we see the tiny cameras debut in the AirPods 4? Maybe not yet.

When can you get your hands on them?

The burning question on everyone’s mind: when are they coming? If the rumours are to be believed, we won’t have to wait much longer.

The AirPods 4 are expected to launch in late 2024, likely in September or October, alongside the highly anticipated iPhone 16. Apple seems confident about these new earbuds, with reports suggesting a major production ramp-up to meet what’s expected to be enormous demand.

Final thoughts

The AirPods 4 are shaping up to be one of the most exciting audio releases of the year. With a dual-model strategy, sleek new design, and a host of upgraded features, these earbuds are set to cater to both the audiophile and the everyday listener.

Mark your calendars and get ready – Apple is about to revolutionise your listening experience once again. Keep an eye out, and maybe, just maybe, start clearing some space in your pockets for these next-gen earbuds. The future of audio is almost here, and it’s looking pretty bright.