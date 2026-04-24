Insta360’s best 360º action cam just became a lot easier to justify

Insta360 is busy launching a million new products in the near future, branching out into new categories, but for now, the brand is best known for its 360º action cameras. And the best of the bunch is X5, which just hit its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

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The camera already dropped to this price briefly in early March, but quickly shot back up to full price – until now. Fancy saving £95 on some top tech? Of course you are. Thanks to its replaceable lenses, the X5 is pretty family-friendly and can be used on holidays in the pool and the sea.

Save £95 Insta360 X5: was £520 now £425 at Amazon Now £95 cheaper, the Insta360 X5 delivers 8K 360 video, huge sensors and clever AI reframing in a tough, waterproof body. With replaceable lenses and class-leading stabilisation, it’s built for everybody who wants pro-level footage without the usual fragility.

The Insta360 X5 is a flagship 360 action camera built around dual 1/1.28-inch sensors, delivering significantly improved low-light performance and dynamic range compared to previous models. It captures 8K 360° video at up to 30fps, alongside 5.7K at 60fps and 4K at up to 120fps for smooth slow motion.

Still photography tops out at 72MP 360 images, with Insta360’s PureShot and HDR processing enhancing detail and colour. The camera can also function as a traditional action cam via single-lens 4K60 shooting, adding versatility.

A standout feature is its replaceable lens system, improving durability for action use. It’s also waterproof to 15 metres, weighs around 200g, and features a 2.5-inch touchscreen.

Battery life is strong, offering up to 185 minutes in endurance mode, supported by a 2400mAh battery and fast charging.

AI-powered features like reframing, invisible selfie-stick effects, and advanced stabilisation round out a camera designed for creators who want flexibility without sacrificing image quality.