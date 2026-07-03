This lesser-known Amazon Prime perk gives all members one of 2025's best games for free
Amazon adds the award-winning Dispatch to its Luna service for all Prime members to enjoy on TVs, PCs and more
Quick Summary
Amazon Prime members get the Luna cloud gaming service for free, to play 100+ games over the internet on multiple devices.
This month's lineup of games includes the superhero adventure Dispatch – one of the best games of 2025 and winner of multiple awards.
One of the perks many Amazon Prime members forget about – or simply aren't aware of – is the ability to play games on multiple devices through Luna. Amazon Prime includes a free Luna subscription and that means more than 100 games are available to play at no extra cost over the cloud.
There are party games for families and friends to play on a TV, using their mobile phones as controllers, and there are AAA and indie hits you'd normally only see on a console or PC.
The list is regularly updated and this month it includes one of my own personal favourite games of 2025 – the multiple award-winning Dispatch.
An interactive adventure game for adults, Dispatch puts you in the shoes of former superhero Robert Robertson, the "dispatcher" of a group of misfit heroes who fight crime around Night City. You're like a taxi cab controller sending them to trouble spots.
However, the team is made up of ex-supervillains and aren't exactly responsive to being bossed around.