Apple working on its most powerful desktop Mac yet – but be prepared to re-mortgage your house

Quick Summary Apple is expected to update the Mac Studio to M5 Ultra in 2026, but it could be 2028 before the more powerful M7 models are released. That means there might be no updates in 2027, as the impact of the component crisis deepens.

The Mac Studio could be inline for some changes, with new details giving us an insight into Apple's plans for it's powerful but compact desktop computer. That includes new hardware coming over the next couple of years.

First up, the Mac Studio is expected to get an M5 Ultra upgrade according to Mark Gurman with the current configurations offering either the M4 Max or M3 Ultra, so it's a generation behind the latest MacBooks.

The Mac Studio was expected to get this upgrade around WWDC, but that didn't happen. The previous update was in May 2025, so we're not too far off an annual cycle – although pressures on component prices are likely causing some of the delays here.

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The Mac Studio has seen strong demand from those looking for a powerful machine with high levels of unified memory for running AI, but in a perfect Catch-22, the AI boom has driven prices up and caused shortages in the industry.

That's something that's felt in Apple's supply chain, with price increases recently announced across a full range of products.