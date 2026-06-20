Teenage Engineering is now taking audio kit seriously – and this is a serious piece of audio kit

Quick Summary Teenage Engineering's latest creation isn't another stylish synth or pocket-sized music maker – it's a full-blown professional vinyl-cutting machine. The APC-2 is a 140kg record lathe designed to turn digital audio into physical records in real time, and it might be the company's most ambitious product yet.

Teenage Engineering is the company that convinced musicians they needed brightly coloured pocket synths. It was also behind a futuristic field recorder and a computer case that looked like it belonged in a design museum. But the new APC-2 might be its boldest move yet.

At first glance it looks more like industrial machinery than consumer tech. That's because it basically is. The APC-2 is a professional record-cutting system designed to create playable vinyl records directly from audio, in real time. Ideal if you've already invested in one of the best record players.

Rather than pressing records in a factory, the machine physically cuts grooves into discs as the audio is being recorded. Teenage Engineering describes it as a professional audio disc recording system.

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This is a world away from the company's earlier PO-80 Record Factory, which was more like an enthusiast's toy for creating novelty records at home.

The APC-2 is aimed at studios, labels and specialist audio producers, with only a limited number reportedly built so far. Pricing hasn't been shared publicly, which is usually a sign that this isn't something destined for a spare bedroom setup.

(Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

The APC-2 feels like Teenage Engineering has stepped its game up seriously. The machine incorporates precision cutting, heating, vacuum and motor systems to achieve the accuracy needed for high-quality vinyl production.

It has reportedly been developed alongside Austrian analogue media specialists Supersense, meaning this should be more than just another design-led experiment.

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Of course, being Teenage Engineering, it still looks impossibly cool. The towering black machine has the same minimalist aesthetic that has made the brand so stand-out, only scaled up to workshop size. At roughly 140kg this is one Teenage Engineering product you'll need to find a pretty permanent home for.

Whether the APC-2 becomes a genuine industry tool or simply another wonderfully eccentric chapter in Teenage Engineering's history remains to be seen. Either way, it's refreshing to see a company known for playful gadgets producing something with genuinely serious audio ambitions.