DJI’s criminally underrated gadget that people call “incredibly easy to use” and “perfect for social media content” just crashed to an incredibly low price on Amazon

Good audio is one of those things you barely notice when it’s done properly, and immediately notice when it isn’t. If you regularly shoot videos on your phone or camera, the DJI Mic 3 is probably one of the easiest ways to make them sound considerably more professional.

It’s also considerably cheaper than usual right now. Amazon has reduced the DJI Mic 3 (2 TX + 1 RX + Charging Case) from £215 to £170, saving you £45, or 21%.

The deal is for the bundle I’d choose over the cheaper single-transmitter version. You get two tiny wireless transmitters, allowing you to mic up two people at once, a receiver for your recording device and the charging case.

Each Mic 3 transmitter is extremely compact, and DJI has packed considerably more into it than its size suggests. There’s 32-bit float internal recording, Adaptive Gain Control to help prevent clipping or balance sudden changes in volume, two levels of noise cancellation and three voice presets.

The system can also automatically switch between 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies and has a claimed maximum transmission distance of 400 metres in ideal conditions.

DJI quotes eight hours of battery life from each transmitter and 10 hours from the receiver, with the charging case extending total operating time to as much as 28 hours. A five-minute top-up can also provide around two hours of additional use.

That combination of small size and minimal setup is probably why Amazon buyers are so positive about it. The Mic 3 currently has a 4.6-star customer rating, with reviewers describing it as “incredibly easy to use” and “perfect for social media content.”

For anyone shooting TikToks, Reels, YouTube videos, interviews, or simply trying to improve the audio quality of footage captured on a phone or camera, £170 for the complete DJI Mic 3 setup is a seriously tempting price.