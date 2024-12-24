Best Very Boxing Day deals 2024 LIVE

(Image credit: Samsung)

Boxing Day is nearly here, and you know what that means – it's time to swap the leftover turkey for some retail therapy! From upgrading your gadgets and refreshing your wardrobe to simply grabbing a bargain you can’t resist, the Very Boxing Day Sale 2024 has got you covered. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a good sale to round off the festive season?

Shop the Very Boxing Day Sale

This year, Very has gone all out, slashing prices on everything from must-have tech to cosy home essentials. Fancy a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones to block out your family’s karaoke marathons? They’ve got it. Need a coffee machine to fuel your New Year’s resolutions? It’s in the bag (at a bargain, of course). And if you’re looking to level up your wardrobe – because, let’s face it, sweatpants aren’t cutting it anymore – you’re in the right place.

We’ll be scouring the Very website all day to bring you the juiciest deals, hottest steals, and some absolute gems you didn’t know you needed. Think of us as your post-Christmas shopping elves, delivering deals directly to your screen while you nurse that second slice of leftover pie.

So grab your comfiest seat, keep your refresh button handy, and let’s dive into the Very Boxing Day Sale madness. It’s live, it’s exciting, and it’s already making us question if we really need another smart gadget (spoiler: we probably do). Stay tuned – we’ve got your Boxing Day savings sorted!

Editor's highlights

Playstation VR2: was £529 now £329 at very.co.uk Immerse yourself in next-level gaming with PlayStation VR2! Featuring stunning 4K HDR visuals, precise eye tracking, and dynamic feedback, it delivers unparalleled realism. Pair it with your PS5 for a breathtaking virtual reality experience that’s intuitive, immersive, and incredibly fun. Elevate your gaming adventures with the future of VR entertainment!

Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128GB: was £999 now £494 at very.co.uk The Google Pixel 8 Pro redefines smartphone excellence with its cutting-edge AI features and sleek design. With a powerful Tensor G3 chip, a stunning 6.7" LTPO OLED display, and a pro-level camera system, it’s perfect for photography and productivity. Packed with 128GB storage, it’s the ultimate blend of style, speed, and innovation.

RING Video Doorbell (3rd Gen) with Chime: was £119.99 now £88.99 at very.co.uk Stay connected and in control with the Ring Video Doorbell 3rd Gen! Know who's at your door anytime with sharp 1080p HD video and instant alerts. The included Chime ensures you never miss a visitor, while sleek satin nickel design adds modern flair to your home security setup.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £175 at very.co.uk Experience unrivalled sound with the Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones, now at half price! Renowned for industry-leading noise cancellation, exceptional comfort, and up to 30 hours of battery life, these wireless headphones are a must-have for audiophiles. Don’t miss this unbeatable deal on a fan-favourite!

Best category offers

Very Boxing Day TV deals

Very has a full range of deals on the latest televisions, including 4K, OLED, HD, Freeview and more. From top brands like LG, Samsung, Toshiba and Hisense, you can save hundreds of pounds on a new TV from Very in the Boxing Day sale.

Very Boxing Day Laptop deals In the lead-up to Christmas, Very is set to have huge deals on computing essentials, including laptops, desktops and accessories. Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Apple are all available at Very, and you can claim cashback on selected laptops.

Very Boxing Day Smartwatch deals Wearable technology ranks among the most sought-after categories on the Very website. This year’s Boxing Day sale will feature smartwatches from Garmin, Fitbit, and Apple, so be sure to explore these offerings.

Very Boxing Day Fashion deals Fashion stands out as an excellent category to shop at Very. For Boxing Day, you can discover great discounts on clothing, jewelry, shoes, and other accessories. Very is offering up to 50% off on selected winter fashion, so take a look and indulge yourself!

Very Boxing Day Beauty deals Very is famous for its fantastic selection of beauty products. This year's Boxing Day sale featured an incredible array of over 500 deals on perfume, makeup, gift sets, and hair tools – there’s something for everyone!

Very Boxing Day Home & Kitchen deals Very offers a vast range of home and kitchen appliances and essentials. Whether you're searching for a new toaster, kettle, vacuum cleaner, air fryer, pots and pans, or a stand mixer, there are numerous deals available this year.

Very Boxing Day Gaming & Toys deals At Very, you'll find numerous deals and discounts on a variety of games and toys, including consoles, monitors, video games, and beyond. They offer fantastic prices on Nintendo Switch consoles and bundles, along with the latest games at lower rates. For toys, there are affordable choices available for Lego, toys for younger children, and much more.

When is the Very Boxing Day sale?

The Very Big Sale is already live, offering huge discounts on hundreds of lines from tech and beauty to toys and sports equipment. There are currently over 10,000 products on sale – more than enough to satisfy most shoppers this time of the year! The offer ends on 30 December.