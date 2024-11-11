The best Argos Black Friday tech deals 2024: the biggest discounts now live!

Argos is well into the swing of its Black Friday sales, and that means lots of opportunity to bag some excellent deals – even though Black Friday itself isn't until 29 November 2024. You could have all your shopping done by then.

Discounts are being applied across all of the product categories offered by Argos, and these are some of the best UK Black Friday deals around now: everything from laptops to toys to kitchen appliances. We've focused on core tech, from the best headphones to the best TVs and the best phones as our key picks.

There is a dedicated, official page for the Argos Black Friday sale that you can visit on the Argos site – but to save you some time and some clicking, our top team of tech experts has tracked down the best offers at Argos right now.

Best Argos Black Friday sale 2024: best deals today

Argos Black Friday sale 2024: headphone deals

Marshall Major IV Fold wireless headphones: was £129.99 now £64.99 at Argos The Marshall Major IV Fold wireless headphones in black certainly look the part – and more importantly, they sound the part too. You can now pick up these excellent cans for half price in the Argos sales.

JLab JBuds Mini in-ear true wireless earbuds: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Argos These wireless earbuds from JLab give you a lot of bang for your buck even when they're not on sale, so it makes a lot of sense to pick them up when there's a £15 discount on offer – so they're even better value.

Argos Black Friday sale 2024: TV deals

LG OLED B4 48-inch: was £899.99 now £799 at Argos There's a lot to like about the LG OLED B4, from the stunning 4K picture quality to the Magic Remote. Excellent blacks, viewing angles, and colour accuracy all add up to an impressive television package.

Hisense E6N 65-inch: was £499 now £429 at Argos There's now a significant £70 price drop to be had on the great value 65-inch Hisense E6N, which delivers a superior viewing experience thanks to a quad-core 4K processor and some top-tier panel materials.

Samsung QN90D 55-inch: was £1,199 now £1,089 at Argos Samsung TVs aren't left out of the Argos Black Friday fun, and this stellar 55-inch QN90D television has dropped in price by more than £100 – so it's the perfect time to pick up the premium QLED model.

Argos Black Friday sale 2024: smartphone deals

Apple iPhone 12: was £499 now £399 at Argos The iPhone 12 is proof you don't have to get the latest iPhone from Apple: this model is well-built, speedy, and still getting the latest iOS 18 updates. What's more, the 128GB model is £100 off in the current Argos sale.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: was £1,099 now £849 at Argos There's currently a hefty £250 off the Galaxy S24 Plus at Argos, and it's a fantastic flagship phone. Top-level performance, plus all the Galaxy AI software features, mean this handset is well worth your consideration.

Honor 200: was £349.99 now £299.99 at Argos Even if you're shopping at the budget end of the market in the Argos Black Friday sale, there are still plenty of savings to be had – and the well-crafted Honor 200 phone offers lots of bang for your buck.

