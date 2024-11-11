The best Argos Black Friday tech deals 2024: the biggest discounts now live!

Argos is well into the swing of its Black Friday sales, and that means lots of opportunity to bag some excellent deals – even though Black Friday itself isn't until 29 November 2024. You could have all your shopping done by then.
Discounts are being applied across all of the product categories offered by Argos, and these are some of the best UK Black Friday deals around now: everything from laptops to toys to kitchen appliances. We've focused on core tech, from the best headphones to the best TVs and the best phones as our key picks.
There is a dedicated, official page for the Argos Black Friday sale that you can visit on the Argos site – but to save you some time and some clicking, our top team of tech experts has tracked down the best offers at Argos right now.
Best Argos Black Friday sale 2024: best deals today
- Kitchen appliances: save up to 20% on kitchen kit
- Toys: up to half off on selected toys
- Silentnight beds: save 20% on beds and mattresses
Argos Black Friday sale 2024: headphone deals
The Marshall Major IV Fold wireless headphones in black certainly look the part – and more importantly, they sound the part too. You can now pick up these excellent cans for half price in the Argos sales.
These wireless earbuds from JLab give you a lot of bang for your buck even when they're not on sale, so it makes a lot of sense to pick them up when there's a £15 discount on offer – so they're even better value.
Even by Sennheiser's standards, there's an awful lot of clever audio tech packed into the Momentum 4 earbuds. Whether you're listening to music, radio, audiobooks or podcasts, you won't be disappointed.
Argos Black Friday sale 2024: TV deals
There's a lot to like about the LG OLED B4, from the stunning 4K picture quality to the Magic Remote. Excellent blacks, viewing angles, and colour accuracy all add up to an impressive television package.
There's now a significant £70 price drop to be had on the great value 65-inch Hisense E6N, which delivers a superior viewing experience thanks to a quad-core 4K processor and some top-tier panel materials.
Samsung TVs aren't left out of the Argos Black Friday fun, and this stellar 55-inch QN90D television has dropped in price by more than £100 – so it's the perfect time to pick up the premium QLED model.
Argos Black Friday sale 2024: smartphone deals
The iPhone 12 is proof you don't have to get the latest iPhone from Apple: this model is well-built, speedy, and still getting the latest iOS 18 updates. What's more, the 128GB model is £100 off in the current Argos sale.
There's currently a hefty £250 off the Galaxy S24 Plus at Argos, and it's a fantastic flagship phone. Top-level performance, plus all the Galaxy AI software features, mean this handset is well worth your consideration.
Even if you're shopping at the budget end of the market in the Argos Black Friday sale, there are still plenty of savings to be had – and the well-crafted Honor 200 phone offers lots of bang for your buck.
Argos Black Friday sale recap
Argos celebrated Black Friday in style last year: we saw everything from phones to smartwatches to TVs to toothbrushes on offer. Whatever product category you were interested in, there was bound to be something that caught your eye.
So far, we're getting a repeat performance this time around: lots of discounts, across lots of product categories, and new offers popping up all the time. If you're in the market for some of the best Christmas gifts in 2024, this is a great resource.
When is Argos's Black Friday sale?
Black Friday is the same date for everyone this year: 29 November 2024. However, by the start of November, Argos was already promoting Black Friday offers on its site – which means lots of time for you to bag the gadgets and items you're after.
When do Argos's Black Friday deals start?
They've started already, way ahead of 29 November. We'd recommend taking advantage of the early deals as well – because by the time the actual Black Friday rolls around, you might find you've missed out on a few of your wishlist items.
What will be the best Black Friday deals at Argos?
Well that's the question: here at T3 we're on a mission to bring you the very best Black deals that Argos has to offer in the UK. What's more, we're updating this page on a regular basis, so be sure to check back often for more special discounts.
Should I expect shipping delays during Argos's Black Friday sale?
Unfortunately, shipping delays and late deliveries are to be expected, especially at busy shopping times – there's a lot that can go wrong in terms of logistics. With that in mind, the sooner you hit the checkout with your Argos goodies, the better!
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Dave has over 20 years' experience in the tech journalism industry, covering hardware and software across mobile, computing, smart home, home entertainment, wearables, gaming and the web – you can find his writing online, in print, and even in the occasional scientific paper, across major tech titles like T3, TechRadar, Gizmodo and Wired. Outside of work, he enjoys long walks in the countryside, skiing down mountains, watching football matches (as long as his team is winning) and keeping up with the latest movies.
-
Target Black Friday deals 2024: early bargains to be had!
Target is dropping prices this sales season
By Max Freeman-Mills Last updated
-
Best Buy best Black Friday deals 2024: the deals are already live!
Best Buy's Black Friday sale is now live well ahead of the actual weekend, with top savings on many products
By Mike Lowe Last updated
-
These Apple products are my pick in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale
I can't resist some money off Apple gear, and right now there's a load of savings to be had
By Mat Gallagher Last updated
-
This MacBook Air M2 early Prime day deal has 25% off
If you're looking for a bargain MacBook Air, this is the one to go for right now
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
When does Prime Day end?
You still have some time to shop the best products for discounted prices!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Last chance for these Apple deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Get MacBooks, AirPods, iPhones and more with discounts
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
How often is Amazon Prime Day?
We wish it were every month, but in reality, Amazon Prime Day occurs as often as Black Friday
By Matt Kollat Published
-
This is the most expensive thing in the Amazon Prime Day sale right now
If you're looking for a new tub, you could really splash out on this one
By Mat Gallagher Published