UYN Marengo review: walking shoes with hoof of an ibex and wool of a sheep

I was very excited to try the UYN Marengo Women’s shoe. I have long been searching for walking footwear that keeps my feet warm and dry without looking bulky and feeling heavy. Seemingly, UYN’s footwear collection, designed for ‘urban adventures’, fits the bill perfectly. UYN shoes are said to combine fresh urban design with off-road functionality. I was keen to find out if this was the case.

Being an avid walker, it wasn’t hard to find opportunities to test the UYN Marengo. On an average work day, I often walk over 10 miles in all sorts of weather on a variety of terrain. When I’m not walking to and from work, I’m out and about discovering my local area or on the prowl in the countryside.

Based on a roughly two-month-long testing period, the UYN Marengo has its benefits and its drawbacks. The grip could be much better, and although the upper is accommodating, there are some issues around sizing, which need ironing if UYN wants to be successful in the UK. Let’s see if the UYN Marengo is worth featuring in T3’s best walking shoes guide, shall we?

Uyn Marengo Review

UYN Marengo Review: price and availability

(Image credit: Sophie Higgs)

The Uyn Marengo Women’s shoe is available directly from UYN £199/$199US $199AUS. Uyn also has stockists throughout the UK and Europe, as well as stores across Italy, where their displays and furniture are made of 100% recyclable cardboard, which is definitely something to check out if you happen to be in Italy.

The Uyn Marengo Women’s shoe comes in one colourway Lightgrey/Bordeaux. The sizing is offered in Euro sizes, starting at EUR 35 to EUR 42. This design is also available for men with 2 colourways moss grey and grey. Sizes are available between EUR 39-48 for men.

I opted for the largest women’s size, EUR 42, which on their website translates as a UK 9. After many years of struggling with getting women's shoes to fit, I am aware there is often a discrepancy with EUR/UK conversion. For me, a UK 9 is EUR 43, so I did sadly find the shoe a little on the tight side.

UYN Marengo Review: design and build quality

(Image credit: Sophie Higgs)

UYN, which stands for ‘Unleash Your Nature’, is based in Italy with 70 years of experience in designing gear for skiing and outdoor activities, in general. The Marengo’s design is inspired by the hoof of the ibex, which promises ‘high traction to help you get around on all sorts of terrain’. Underfoot, the UYN Marengo also sports smart cushioning technology with plenty of support coming from the foam.

I really liked the aesthetics of this shoe, and the unique zero-seam upper derived from socks makes it something a little different (no chance of blisters) and very easy to slide onto the foot. You might think you would miss having the traditional lace to tighten the shoe, but this was not required.

It's not often you come across a pair of trainers made with a Merino wool upper, but the stretch Merino wool meant my foot felt very snug and supported. Merino wool is naturally swift-wicking, breathable and odour-resistant, which is why it’s used so often for performance apparel. It’s used less often in shoes, probably because straight-up Merino doesn’t have the durability or resilience needed for uppers.

Applied to the Merino upper is a ‘strategically patented’ membrane called Membrain 115. Unlike traditional membranes, Membrain 115 does not limit the elasticity of the fabric to which it is paired, allowing it to be flexible and comfortable, UYN claims.

UYN Marengo Review: performance

(Image credit: Sophie Higgs)

I wore the shoes on a number of occasions, testing different terrains on both wet and dry days. One thing I noticed almost straight away is the slight issue with grip. UYN is very proud of the ibex hoof-shaped outsole that’s said to enable superior grip but in my experience, the shoes were not only not grippy on hard, wet surfaces, they were downright slippery.

Apart from the slips, I enjoyed wearing the UYN Marengo in wet conditions, thanks to the water-resistant Merino wool upper. I rarely experienced any moisture entering the shoes, and the fit was superb, too (apart from the shoes being snug due to sizing issues).

What I really like about the Marengo is that I can slip them on and don’t have to worry about my laces coming undone. Also great when you are in a rush and have to quickly put something on your foot – something I am doing a lot lately with the postman ringing the doorbell almost continuously!

I loved the Light Grey/Bordeaux colourway; it goes well with most of the clothes I’d wear for walking, including my beloved Montane Tucana Walking Trousers. Versatility is an important factor when it comes to walking footwear, and a shoe that you can wear with any outfit and performs well will always be welcome in my wardrobe.

Uyn Marengo Review: verdict

(Image credit: Sophie Higgs)

The UYN Marengo is an excellent walking shoe for everyday activities, which can also be used for some off-road activities, as long as they aren’t too strenuous. It will keep you dry and cool and your feet fresh as a daisy. Its lightweight construction means you can walk for miles without feeling weighed down. The added bounce, thanks to its mega cushioning midsole, is there to help you walk further in maximum comfort.