The Muck Boot Company's Mudder Tall look like your average wellies. They're chunky rubber boots that come up to just below your knee and are primarily designed to provide a barrier to mud and water. They have an RRP of US$110 / £110, are unisex in fit and come in sizes UK4-14.

Interestingly, the brand claims that these boots have have magical mud-repelling properties – something none of T3's current best wellies for men promise. T3 has tested out some other boots from this brand, and been consistently impressed (head to our MuckBoot Outscape short boot review for an example), so I was excited to see how these hold up. Here's my Muck Boot Company's Mudder wellington boots review.

The Muck Boot Company Mudder Tall review: fit and protection

The Muck Boot company bills these as boots that'll be able to deal with anything, from slush and mud to floods, to oil and gas. I'd agree: these are robust boots, with chunky soles and thick calf sections. They provides plenty of protection around your feet and legs – I'd happily trudge through spiky undergrowth in these, and you'd really have to go some to stub a toe in them. This makes them an excellent choice for slightly more heavy duty outdoor chores (these are currently my dad's boot of choice for a back garden studio building he's working on, for example).

There's a flip-side to be aware of, though. The rubber upper is not, in my opinion, "soft and flexible", as Muck Boot describes it on its site, but really rather sturdy. This means that they're not super flexible, so perhaps not ones to opt for if you want complete freedom of movement.

(Image credit: Future)

The Muck Boot Company has gone for a generous fit here, and the calf section and toe box of each boot is particularly roomy. They'll suit those with wider calves or anyone who might want to tuck bulky trousers into their boots, while skinnier wearers might find themselves swimming in them a bit. Again, the design is great for protection, but not ideal for situations where you need to move with precision. Bear in mind that this is a unisex design, so if you're a narrow-calved reader who's hoping the ladies' version might fit smaller, you're all out of luck.

There's apparently memory foam in the insole to boost comfort, but don't be expecting plush cushioning, as its on the minimal side. The footbed is ergonomically moulded but there's only a thin layer of padding in there, and I'd expect it to flatten out with wear fairly quickly. To be honest, I don't think that's a particularly bad thing. They're not slippers, guys.

Muck Boot also says they're designed to lock your ankle into the back of the boot to reduce heel slip. How effectively this works depends on how well they fit in terms of width (in fact, that is pretty much key to how comfy you'll find them overall). They were too wide for me, but my dad appreciated the generous fit and room to layer in chunky hiking socks, and found them far more pleasant to wear.

The Muck Boot Company Mudder Tall review: grip and weatherproofing

On the outsole you'll find fairly deep, V-shaped tread pattern that provides good grip on a range of surfaces. That's not all that this is designed for, though. Muck Boot says the tread spacing and lug side profiles are "specifically designed to shed mud and clay". Trying to test this feature out during a sustained heatwave has been a challenge, and one that I have not succeeded in. I'll update this review when I am able to find some mud. I was able to test the waterproofing, and can confirm absolutely no issues there.

The Muck Boot Company Mudder Tall review: other features

(Image credit: Future)

The sturdy material means these stand up proudly on their own and won't flop over when you're not wearing them. That, combined with the wide leg opening mean these are super easy to get on and off, but to help things even further, The Original Muck Boot Company has added a handy heel wedge to push against. This works perfectly, should you find you need a little extra leverage.

Another nice touch is the top loop, which gives you something secure to grip onto at the top of the boot, for whatever reason you might need it. This loop also has a strip of that reflective material that lights up bright white when you shine light on it on it; surprisingly useful when it comes to, for example, finding your boots in a dingy garage.

(Image credit: Future)

The Muck Boot Company Mudder Tall review: verdict

The Muck Boot Company's Mudder Tall would make an excellent choice if you're after a sturdy boot for tough tasks. They offer excellent outright protection, from bumps and scratches as well as rain and mud, and the wide opening will suit those with chunkier calves, too. While they comfy enough to wear around, if you're after a flexible boot for lots of walking, I'd look elsewhere. As I'd expect from this company, the build quality and attention to detail is excellent, from the useful heel wedge to help you get them off, to the glow-in-the-dark loop at the top.