Optoma UHZ65LV review: brightness supernova

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Optoma UHZ65LV single-chip DLP (digital light processing) projector replaces the previous UHZ65, and while it still uses a laser light source the brightness has been cranked up to a staggering 5,000 lumens which puts it in contention as one of the best projectors you can buy.

That brightness makes the 4K resolution and high dynamic range (HDR) beamer ideal for use in rooms with a lot of ambient light, while the inclusion of Optoma’s PureMotion tech also makes it a great choice for watching immersive big-screen sports.

OPTOMA UHZ65LV REVIEW: PRICE & AVAILABILITY

The Optoma UHZ65LV is priced at £3,499 and is available now. The latest best prices relative to your region are included in the shopping widget embedded above.

OPTOMA UHZ65LV REVIEW: DESIGN & CONNECTIONS

(Image credit: Future / T3)

The Optoma UHZ65LV isn’t going to win any beauty parades, but its simple white chassis is well-made and relatively lifestyle-friendly. There’s a centrally mounted lens, air intake and exhaust vents at the sides, and manual lens controls at the top behind a panel. These controls are all fairly limited, making installation less than flexible.

At the rear you’ll find an HDMI 2.0 input, an HDMI 1.4 input, a VGA connector, two USB ports (one for power and the other for firmware updates), a 3.5mm audio out, an optical digital output, and a 12V trigger, plus RS-232 and LAN connectors for control. The lack of HDMI 2.1 means this beamer doesn’t support HDR10+ or 4K/120Hz.

OPTOMA UHZ65LV REVIEW: FEATURES

(Image credit: Future / T3)

The Optoma UHZ65LV is a single-chip DLP projector that supports resolutions up to 4K, along with HDR10 and HLG. The big selling point is its laser light source, which is capable of an eyeball-searing 5,000 lumens – but also has a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours. This makes it ideal for heavy usage, rooms with ambient light, or to project a very large image.

This brightness and longevity, combined with the superior motion handling of DLP and Optoma’s PureMotion smoothing technology makes the UHZ65LV perfect for sports fans. There’s a built-in sound system as well – handy when audio quality isn’t of paramount importance – and this beamer even supports 3D, which is something of a rarity these days.

OPTOMA UHZ65LV REVIEW: PERFORMANCE

(Image credit: Future / T3)

The Optoma UHZ65LV is spectacularly bright, allowing this projector to be used in less-than-ideal conditions such as rooms with white walls or large windows. The darker you can make the environment, the better, but it’s great to have options. It also means that HDR content has some serious punch, with detailed shadows, incredible specular highlights and colours that really pop.

As is usually the case with a single-chip DLP beamer, the image is pin-sharp, with 4K material looking particularly impressive. The onboard processing is excellent, effortlessly upscaling lower-resolution content to 4K, and reducing motion blur in fast-paced sports by adding extra frames. All these strengths also apply to gaming, and the long lifespan lends itself to marathon sessions.

Of course, this being a DLP projector it will struggle with challenging dark scenes, and suffer from rainbow artefacts with certain people, but on the plus side the UHZ65LV delivers awesome 3D images that are super-bright even with glasses on, and free of any crosstalk. The overall image accuracy is generally impressive, and 24p content is judder-free, which will delight cinephiles.

If you’re not too bothered about brightness but are limited on space, Optoma also offers the UHZ65UST ultra-short-throw projector, which can beam a huge image from a short distance.

OPTOMA UHZ65LV REVIEW: VERDICT

(Image credit: Future / T3)

The Optoma UHZ65LV is a sports superstar, or rather supernova given its amazing brightness.

You can happily watch the big game without pulling the curtains, and when combined with the superb motion handling you have a projector that’s ideal for the most dedicated sports fan.

Movie fans aren’t forgotten either, with accurate pictures, impressive HDR, and even 3D support, while gamers also benefit from the UHZ65LV’s inherent strengths – making it a great all-rounder.

Also consider

This projector sits quarely between its two main competitors: the more expensive JVC LX-NZ30 (that retails for £3,799), and the cheaper Epson EH-LS11000W (which will set you back £3,149). For our money the Epson will have the edge for most people, not only based on its price.