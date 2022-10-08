Fiture Interactive Smart Fitness Mirror review: an outstanding way to work out

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Fiture is one of the best fitness mirrors on the market, but is it the right one for you? Read on to learn about all the features, functionality and benefits it offers — as well as any potential drawbacks you might want to keep in mind before adding this high-end piece of equipment to your own home gym. You can find out how we test products here.

You may not think you need a fitness mirror. You may not even know what a fitness mirror is. But, hopefully, by the time you finish reading this review, you’ll realize you need a fitness mirror and that you probably will want it to be the Fiture Interactive Smart Fitness Mirror.

Fiture touts itself as the “most advanced interactive fitness mirror”—and it has the features and functionality to back up that claim. In addition to a huge library of on-demand workout classes, Fiture comes equipped with Motion Engine tracking technology that enhances the workout experience in a variety of ways, including real-time form feedback and correction, accurate rep counts and a high-resolution screen that rivals the best electronics on the market.

Fiture Interactive Smart Fitness Mirror review: price and availability

The Fiture retails at $1,495, a price that includes free delivery and installation (estimated $250 value). The Fiture membership, which you’ll need to access the platform’s classes, is an additional $39 per month — although you can cancel or pause your membership at any time. Fiture also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Currently, the Fiture fitness mirror is only available from the Fiture website (opens in new tab) in the US, excluding Alaska, Hawaii and US territories.

Fiture Interactive Smart Fitness Mirror review: Setup and design

As mentioned, Fiture offers free delivery and installation of the smart mirror, and that made the assembly process much easier. The delivery driver showed up with my Fiture in hand — and, within 10 minutes, the mirror was assembled, running and ready to go.

I opted to lean my Fiture against the wall, but the company does offer wall mounting services. If you decide to have your Fiture mounted on the wall, allow an extra 25 to 40 minutes for your installation appointment.

There are a few steps you’ll need to take to get started with the Fiture mirror — starting with connecting it to the internet. Once you turn on the Fiture, it will prompt you to connect to your wireless network.

From there, you’ll need to download the Fiture app (available on Android and iOS) and create a profile. The app will then ask you for some basic information, such as height, weight and workout preferences.

Once your profile is set up and ready to go, you can search for your Fiture device through the app connect via Bluetooth — just make sure your phone is fairly close to the mirror; otherwise, it might have trouble locating the device. The Fiture also comes with a heart rate monitor that you can connect via Bluetooth before your workout (the heart rate monitor connects to the Fiture automatically, so all you have to do is turn it on to get started).

One thing I fell in love with about the Fiture, even before I completed my first workout, was the look of it. Technology and fitness capabilities aside, this is just a gorgeous mirror. It’s sleek and slim — 68 inches tall, 23 inches wide and just 1.6 inches thick — and ended up fitting in perfectly with the mid-century modern design aesthetic I’ve got going on in my living room.

It’s also worth noting that the mirror comes in five different color options. So, whatever your design aesthetic is, you should be able to find a Fiture to match.

Fiture Interactive Smart Fitness Mirror review: classes and workout experience

Once you’re all connected and ready to go, it’s time to take a class — and let me tell you, there are plenty to choose from. I was immediately impressed with the volume and variety of classes available through the Fiture membership platform. Just about every workout genre imaginable is represented, from barre to Pilates, boxing to yoga, HIIT to cardio sculpt — which, I would later find out, is a fun mix of cardio, strength and dance.

One cool feature to mention? While you have the option of starting a class through the app, because the Fiture is equipped with motion sensors, you can also kick off your workout by simply waving your hand.

Fiture offers on-demand classes, which means you can take any class at any time. If you have specific workout goals — or the sheer number and variety of classes gives you a serious case of analysis paralysis — there are also several pre-designed programs you can take. These include both varied programs (like Start Your Journey, which is targeted towards new Fiture users and features classes from all of the platform’s different categories: Fiture Power, Fiture Sculpt, and Fiture Restore) and more targeted series, such as HIIT It or Get In The Ring, which focuses on boxing.

Now, I’m going to be honest: Before trying Fiture, I wasn’t 100% sold on the idea of fitness mirrors. But, after using it, let me just say that I am now fully onboard.

First, the classes are top-notch. I’ve tried classes across a huge variety of fitness platforms and equipment, and the classes on the Fiture platform have everything you could want in a workout — variety, great music, challenging (but doable!) exercises and routines and incredibly engaging instructors. I especially liked Molly and her Cardio Sculpt classes. Not only did her classes have me dancing up a storm in my living room, but the energy was so infectious, I’d often turn around mid-workout and find my husband dancing along with me!

The Fiture experience also offered some functionality that I’ve never experienced with smart workout equipment. The Fiture mirror comes equipped with Motion Engine tracking technology — smart sensors that track your movement while you exercise. As you work out, the Motion Engine tracks your reps and displays them on the screen. If you don’t do the exercise correctly, it won’t count the rep — and will display real-time form feedback to help you fix your form. For example, if your feet are facing the wrong direction during a squat, it will show you where your feet are incorrect and prompt you to turn your feet to the correct angle.

Not every class utilizes Motion Engine, but during the classes that do feature the functionality, I found this feature super helpful. My form tends to get less polished the longer I work out (what can I say? I get tired!), especially with lower body exercises, so getting a visual reminder to tighten it up helped keep me on track and maximize the efficiency of my workouts.

The Fiture Interactive Smart Fitness Mirror also has some other features to enhance your workout experience, like translating workouts into points and tracking your progress on a leaderboard (perfect for competitive types!), as well as the option to set weekly workout goals.

My review model also came equipped with a limited-edition “Fit Kit” (estimated $150 value) that was packed with a variety of accessories to enhance the workout experience, including a heart rate monitor, water bottle and resistance bands.

Fiture Interactive Smart Fitness Mirror review: verdict

Final verdict? I was actually surprised by how much I loved the Fiture fitness mirror. The classes are the perfect blend of fun and challenging, the Motion Engine tracking technology adds an entirely new and helpful layer to the workout experience, and from a purely aesthetic perspective — wow, this piece of equipment looks great in my living room!

If you’re considering adding a fitness mirror to your home gym, I highly, highly recommend giving the Fiture Interactive Smart Fitness Mirror a try.

