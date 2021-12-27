EarFun Free Pro 2 review: the smallest and lightest wireless earbuds yet

This EarFun Free Pro 2 review is aimed at those who want comfortable, compact wireless earbuds but who don’t want to spend too much money on them, these are some of the best cheap headphones you can buy with noise-cancelling.

Smaller and lighter than most of the best true wireless earbuds, the EarFun Free Pro 2 are tiny so you can wear them for hours and hours at a time. The charging case is equally as minuscule which means you can keep it on you throughout the day without it feeling like unnecessary bulk.

If you’re looking to spend even less than this, take a look at T3’s guide to the best budget wireless earbuds instead.

In this EarFun Free Pro 2 review, you can find out everything you need to know about these buds from the design, fit and battery to how well they perform day-to-day.

EarFun Free Pro 2 review: price and availability

The EarFun Free Pro 2 are available to buy now at Amazon for $79.99 in the US and £69.99 in the UK. At the moment, they aren’t available to buy in Australia. Take a look at the widgets on this page to see where else you can buy them.

EarFun Free Pro 2 review: design and fit

(Image credit: Future)

A tiny pebble shape, the EarFun Free Pro 2 look sleek and discreet. Each bud weighs just 4.1g - that’s lighter than pretty much all other wireless earbuds out there. To give you some context, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 weigh 5.6g each and the Sony WF-1000XM4 weigh 7.2g each. Lighter earbuds are more comfortable for longer, and these prove that. You can barely feel them in your ears.

To find the perfect fit, you get four sizes of ear tips included in the box as well as three sizes of ear hooks to keep them secure. I quite easily used these for everything from my commute to workouts. These earbuds are actually IPX5 water-resistant as well so they’ll survive a lot of sweat and even a bit of rain.

They come in a matching charging case which is equally as tiny, it’s the smallest case I’ve ever seen measuring just 6.7cm across, very handy if you want to keep your earphones tucked away in your pocket throughout the day. The glossy metal design makes it look smart and much more premium than it is.

Using the touch controls on the outside of each bud, you can control the music answer phone calls and switch between noise-cancelling modes. You’ll be able to pause or play the music, skip through tracks and adjust the volume, although you will have to learn how many taps do what, which will take a bit of time.

Holding down the touch controls on the left-hand side will switch the buds between the three noise-cancelling modes, and on the right-hand side, holding down will activate your smartphone’s voice assistant.

For the most part, the touch controls work well but skipping to the next track requires you to tap three times on the right earbud which the buds didn’t always manage to register.

You’ll get 6 hours of listening time from the earbuds with ANC switched off, which drops to 4 hours with it switched on.

The case provides an extra 24 hours of juice - so the EarFun Free Pro 2 can provide up to 30 hours of music in total which is fine. When you go to charge them back up again, it’ll take about an hour to charge the buds and about two hours to recharge the case.

If you get caught short, a quick 10-minute charge will give you up to two hours of battery. And the case supports wireless charging as well although that will take a lot longer than plugging it in using the included USB-C cable.

EarFun Free Pro 2 review: performance

(Image credit: Future)

So what about the sound quality? Well considering these cost so little, they do actually sound pretty good with the noise-cancelling switched on. The audio is full and balanced across the lows, mids and highs. Vocals are clear and there’s plenty of emphasis on the bass without it being too overbearing.

When you switch the noise-cancelling off, the sound quality does drop, it's a lot more tinny and much less powerful. For that reason, I spent most of the time I listened to them with ANC switched on.

The EarFun Free Pro 2 did a good job at cutting out distracting noises from your environment, although the ANC isn't as effective as a much more expensive pair of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. You can still hear faint office chatter and a small amount of traffic noise, but it’s definitely much easier to stay focused on the music with it switched on.

You also get an Ambient Sound mode here yet it's not something to write home about. If anything it exaggerated certain sounds, like my own keyboard taps which became more annoying and pronounced than they were in the Normal mode.

Each bud has microphones built-in so you can take your calls hands-free. Answering an incoming call is just a case of tapping twice on either of the two buds. When I tested out the call functionality, the person on the other end said I sounded loud and clear so there aren't any problems to note there.

Using the latest Bluetooth V5 technology, the buds were super easy to connect to my phone and they stayed hooked up even when I wandered away. I was impressed with how far the range was, they stayed connected even when I was in a different room.

Other than that, there aren’t any other extra features to speak of. There’s no smartphone app, nor are there manual equaliser settings to adjust the sound according to your own taste. There also isn’t any safety net if you lose one, like ear detection that pauses the music when one falls out or a Find My Earbuds feature like you can get elsewhere.

EarFun Free Pro 2 review: verdict

(Image credit: Future)

If you want a new pair of true wireless earbuds that you can wear for hours on end, the EarFun Free Pro 2 are a great choice because they’re just so light. You completely forget you even have them in, and they come with plenty of different ear tips and hooks to keep them secure. That makes them great day-to-day buds to use at home and at work, as well as being headphones you could take to the gym.

The EarFun Free Pro 2 wireless earbuds perform well too, with good noise cancelling and decent sound quality. Neither is perfect though. The Ambient sound mode, in particular, leaves a lot to be desired. But you can’t expect everything to be top-tier when the price is so low. All things considered, the EarFun Free Pro 2 are excellent value for money.

EarFun Free Pro 2 review: also consider

Those who aren’t so fussed about having noise-cancelling should consider the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus because they’re the best-sounding cheap wireless earbuds out there right now. We liked them so much that they won Best Value Headphones at the T3 Awards 2021 .

If noise-cancelling is a must-have feature for you then the Panasonic RZ-S500W only cost $100 / £100 and you can adjust the ANC manually, you'll be able to choose how much noise you want to block out at any given time.