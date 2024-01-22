Dean Brown Leather Biker Jacket review: a custom jacket for less

The weather in the UK is befitting to wearing a jacket. It’s rarely too warm to be without a light jacket in the summer, and both the spring and autumn allow for a range of options before switching to a heavier winter coat. It’s the reason my closet is full of jacket options.

The one thing missing since returning to the UK though has been a decent leather jacket. While I’ve seen a few designs from my regular brands that have tempted me, the price has always put me off. Then I discovered the Jacket Maker. This online retailer has a wide range of leather jacket styles that cost significantly less.

Looking through the range I discovered one that was close to the style I was looking for. The Dean Brown leather jacket is a clean and simple short jacket with a single breast pocket and button collar. Similar jackets I had seen cost £400-500 but this one is priced at just £260 and is available in either black or brown.

There are styles on the site to suit all tastes, from biker jackets to long vintage designs. While not all of them are my cup of tea, it means that you’ll probably find something close to what you’re looking for. The site also sells shoes and bags, if you’re looking for other bits.

(Image credit: Future)

Price and availability

The Dean Brown leather biker jacket is priced at £260 from The Jacket Maker website, coming in a choice of brown or black leather and sizes from XS (UK 34 chest) to 4XL (UK 48 chest). You can also get a custom, made-to-measure fit for an extra £45 if your proportions require it. I opted for a large (UK 40 chest), as that’s the size I normally wear for jackets. Shipping is free, so there are no extra costs on top.

(Image credit: Future)

Ordering

Once the jacket was ordered, I quickly received a confirmation email and after about three weeks I received the tracking notification that the jacket was on its way. The jackets are made in Pakistan and are shipped internationally, so delivery can take a further 4-5 days.

The package arrived in a large flat box, branded both inside and outside with the Jacket Maker. Inside was a note and a protective cover for the jacket, so you can keep it looking nice in the wardrobe.

(Image credit: Future)

Design and feel

The jacket itself looks just like the pictures online. The stitching is all perfectly finished and the inside is lined with a diamond stitching design. It feels high-end enough to be on sale in any high street store.

As for the fit, it was spot on. The jacket sat at the right length in the body and in the arms and the chest size was exactly as I expected, making it perfect to wear both zipped up and undone.

The leather used is a little thicker than on other jackets I had considered but has a soft feel on the outside that feels premium. It does make the jacket stiffer than I would like but the leather will soften over time.

It makes the jacket more suited for slightly cooler weather than as a light summer option, but that’s probably better for the UK climate anyway.

Should I buy one?

The Dean Brown Leather Bike Jacket is a great premium option for the price. While it might not match the delicacy of some really high-end jack options, it is extremely well-made and hard-wearing.

If you can’t find a jacket that fits right on the high street, the custom option is a great deal for the extra price and is still far more affordable than it would be to have something altered from a regular store.