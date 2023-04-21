Chrome Industries Storm Salute Commute Jacket review: Waterproof shell tailor-made for cyclists

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Chrome Industries Storm Salute Commute Jacket review TL;DR: Another brilliant cycling accessory from Chrome Industries, the Storm Salute Commuter Jacket looks great and helps keep your upper body dry when the weather turns bad.

The Storm Salute Commute Jacket is yet another example of what makes Chrome Industries stuff so good: it's a sturdy rain shell that fits well (maybe a bit too well, something I'll discuss at length in this review) and offers plenty of storage options for both on and off the saddle. It also looks cool enough to wear in the rain when you aren't cycling, making it an ideal addition to T3's best waterproof jacket guide.

It's by no means perfect, but the Storm Salute Commute Jacket offers a lot of versatility and is super durable, making it the perfect choice for a style-conscious rider. I've been using it for a year, so you'd assume I know the ins and outs of the jackets. And you wouldn't be wrong. Read my full Chrome Industries Storm Salute Commute Jacket review to find out if this is the best rain jacket for you.

Chrome Industries Storm Salute Commute Jacket review: Price and availbility

The Storm Salute Commute Jacket is available to buy now at Chrome Industries (opens in new tab) for a recommended retail price of $190/£189/AU$380. Chrome Industries ships worldwide, with online orders sent from their California warehouse via UPS every business day in the US. Delivery costs outside the US depend on your location. However, you can see shipping, duties and taxes before confirming your order.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Chrome Industries Storm Salute Commute Jacket review: Design and features

Chrome Industries predominantly produces cycling apparel and bags – their Citizen messenger bag is one of my all-time favourite cycling bags – so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Storm Salute Commute is a waterproof jacket designed for cyclists. This is evident by looking at the features and the fit of the garment, including the large cargo pocket, reflective details and ever so slight drop tail on the back.

That said, this 2.5-layer fully taped rain shell works on and off the bike, mainly because it doesn't look like a hardcore cycling jacket – no one will think you're a MAMIL wearing the Storm Salute Commute. The two-way zipper is another cycling-forward feature that allows you to open the jacket to suit your body position, whether you're cycling or walking.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Chrome Industries Storm Salute Commute Jacket review: Performance and comfort

I was quite taken aback when I read the customer reviews of the Storm Salute Commute Jacket on Chrome's website, with many people reporting the garment was too tight and small. I ordered mine in the usual size (men's medium), and it fits perfectly. At least, it fits how I'd imagine a cycling jacket would do, which is a bit closer fitting than your average rain shell.

The arms are the correct length (I have lanky limbs, which sometimes can be an issue), and the jacket provides decent coverage all over the zipper body. The hood and the hem are drawcord-adjustable, although I never quite mastered the former (am I supposed to tie the two sides in a knot under my chin?).

Another thing people pointed out in the reviews – and this one I agree with – is that the Storm Salute Commute's water repellency works fine in drizzle and light rain, but it can't withstand heavier precipitation. Once the jacket gets soaked, it also takes a while to dry, unlike thinner rain shells that can be shaken dry.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Chrome Industries Storm Salute Commute Jacket review: Verdict

If you haven't just skipped to this part of the review, you can tell that the Chrome Industries Storm Salute Commute isn't the perfect rain jacket for cyclists, but it's versatile and works both on and off the bike, which is great. The multiple zipped pockets, reflective details and rider-optimised fit are all nice touches, but if you're of a larger body type, you'll probably find the Storm Salute Commute a bit too snug – bear this in mind before ordering.

Chrome Industries Storm Salute Commute Jacket review: Also consider

It's not optimised for cycling, but the Adidas Terrex Myshelter Active is a lightweight and robust waterproof jacket that combines practical features with some cool design flourishes. It's designed great for most outdoor occasions, especially ones where you want to be dry and visible. Read Mark's full Adidas Terrex Myshelter Active Waterproof Jacket review.

Need something more packable? The Rohan Momentum lightweight waterproof jacket strikes a nice balance between compactness (when it's stowed in its Packpocket) and usability. The icing on the cake is that its styling won't put you to shame in the city or the mountains. Read Angela's full Rohan Momentum lightweight waterproof jacket review.