Yes! These five-star Sony headphones are now under £50 for Prime Day

If you need a pair of the best cheap headphones, our number one pick are the Sony WF-C500 and they're now going for a snip on Amazon for Prime Day.

We consider the Sony WF-C500 to be the best headphones under £100 and now they're also the best under £50. That's right, the Sony WF-C500 headphones are £48.99 on Amazon, down 46% from their regular price of £90. That's just a piddly 4p short of the cheapest they've ever been. Handily, that price applies to four different colours, black, white, orange and my favourite - a sort of mint green.

Sony WF-C500 wireless headphones: was £90 now £48 on Amazon

If you want some wireless headphones that sound stunning without breaking the bank then the Sony WF-C500 are for you. With top-quality audio performance and a manual equaliser, you can get your favourite songs sounding just how you want. Perfect for commuting and everyday use.

If you're after some headphones that dramatically outperform their price tag, you've found them. Don't just take it from me, our five-star Sony WF-C500 review was full of praise for their sound and comfortable fit.



Battery life is good but not exceptional with 10 hours of charge stored in the buds and a further 10 in the case, plus you can get an hour of playback from just 10 minutes of charging. In addition, an IPX4 water resistance rating means they are safe from splashes and sweat so they could double up as effective workout headphones.

Before you buy, it is worth noting that there is no Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on these buds, but at £48 you wouldn't expect that anyway.

If you've lost an AirPod or want a perfect pair of everyday headphones, these are the ones to plump for and are borderline essential at this new price.