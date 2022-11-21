Xbox Series S drops to lowest-ever price for Black Friday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're serious about your gaming and are looking to buy the entry-level current-gen Xbox Series S console to sit in front of your best TV, then Microsoft's Black Friday deal promotion makes it a great buy right now.

The Xbox Series S is a great entry point to Microsoft's gaming world, and with £60 off the list price at Amazon. That's cheaper than even Microsoft Store's own £40-off promotion, making it the clear place to buy!

View the Xbox Series S deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This console is a gamer's dream, with loads of top titles and super graphics. It's not the top-tier Xbox Series X console, of course, but for this kind of asking price we're not complaining.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S console: now £189.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Stylish, affordable, easy to set up, and taps into the very slick Xbox ecosystem with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Add today's most popular streaming services and it acts as a digital-only entertainment box that will no doubt appeal to gamers and beyond.

As you can see from the image up top, Microsoft is really getting behind its promotion, too, as the Series S comes with holiday packaging. An Xbox Series S is for life, not just for Christmas, clearly. Or just for Black Friday deals.

If you're after an all-digital access point to Xbox for Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox All Access, the Series S is an ideal way to jump on board the Microsoft train. And in these troubled and financially unstable times, this price cut is simply brilliant news for gamers.