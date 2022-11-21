Xbox Series S drops to lowest-ever price for Black Friday

Snap up the digital-only Xbox console, which has £60 off!

Xbox Series S deal
(Image credit: Future)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

If you're serious about your gaming and are looking to buy the entry-level current-gen Xbox Series S console to sit in front of your best TV, then Microsoft's Black Friday deal promotion makes it a great buy right now.

The Xbox Series S is a great entry point to Microsoft's gaming world, and with £60 off the list price at Amazon. That's cheaper than even Microsoft Store's own £40-off promotion, making it the clear place to buy! 

View the Xbox Series S deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This console is a gamer's dream, with loads of top titles and super graphics. It's not the top-tier Xbox Series X console, of course, but for this kind of asking price we're not complaining. 

Xbox Series S console: now £189.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Xbox Series S console: now £189.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Stylish, affordable, easy to set up, and taps into the very slick Xbox ecosystem with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Add today's most popular streaming services and it acts as a digital-only entertainment box that will no doubt appeal to gamers and beyond.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

As you can see from the image up top, Microsoft is really getting behind its promotion, too, as the Series S comes with holiday packaging. An Xbox Series S is for life, not just for Christmas, clearly. Or just for Black Friday deals. 

If you're after an all-digital access point to Xbox for Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox All Access, the Series S is an ideal way to jump on board the Microsoft train. And in these troubled and financially unstable times, this price cut is simply brilliant news for gamers.

TOPICS
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸