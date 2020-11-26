Top 3 Amazon Black Friday electric toothbrush deals today

It's nearly Christmas and that can only mean one thing: The best Black Friday deals have arrived as UK retailers discount the latest gadgets and gizmos, from stocking fillers to iPads. One category of products that have amazing deals are electric toothbrushes, with Amazon offering big money off over the Black Friday weekend.

Electric toothbrushes are made by a lot of different companies but the two brands that are pretty clearly out in front are Philips, who develop the Sonicare line, and Oral-B, who have multiple different toothbrush versions depending on how 'smart' you want it to be.

For most people, a basic electric toothbrush will be more than enough. The upgrade from a manual brush is huge as it is, without adding in an iOS app or different brushing modes. But teeth cleaning connoisseurs have plenty of good options and most of those have some great Black Friday deals running.

Let's jump in...

Top deal Oral-B Smart 6 6000 | £219.99 £54.99 from Amazon

Oral-B's Smart range is exactly that: smart. There's five brushing modes for different sensitive, a two-minute timers, three heads, a nice travel case, and two week battery life from a single charge. It's also £165 off right now.View Deal

Philips Sonicare 4300 | £139.99 £49.99 from Amazon

As we said, Philips is the other major brand has it all: smart heads (with a replacement reminder), two week battery life, a timer for moving mouth sections, two cleaning modes, and a travel case. There are blue, black, and pink options, too.

Oral-B Genius X | £339.99 £90 from Amazon

Pound-for-pound, this might be the best toothbrush deal ever: £250 off Oral-B's Genius X model, which uses AI to detect and improve your brushing style, has six cleaning modes, a dedicated app, USB charging travel case, and a lot more besides. Plus £250 off!View Deal

Brushing your teeth well is obviously one of the most important daily activities we undertaken and the right brush can make all the difference, or at least make life that much easier. Don't miss out on these great Black Friday Amazon deals.

