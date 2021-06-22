This Fire TV Stick deal is the ultimate Amazon Prime Day man cave accessory

If you're a man then you've probably got a man cave. And that's great! It's a place to unwind and relax, as well as get a bit of alone time or time with friends.

And the truth is that no man cave is complete without a TV and, from my experience at least, an old TV that long ago got relegated to said man cave due to its lack of modern smart features.

Enter the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which providing your TV has a HDMI port, immediately injects it with the ability to run all the world's most popular streaming apps and services such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

And excitingly for prospective man cave upgraders, both the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (for those lucky enough to have a 4K TV in their man cave), are discounted now in the best Prime Day deals bonanza, making it a great time to pick them up.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is the real star deal of the pair, though, as it is now retailing for only £18.99. This stick delivers all the streaming goodness in Full HD resolution (1080p), making it ideal for those man cave TVs from yesteryear.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD then takes that base package and throws in the ability to stream at 4K resolution, making it a great choice for those rocking an Ultra HD panel. This streaming stick is down now to £26.99.

You can check out the full details of the two Prime Day deals below:

Star Deal Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | Was: £29.99 | Now: £18.99 | Saving: £11

For non-4K TVs this is the Fire TV Stick to choose as it delivers access to all the smart TV apps you could want, such as Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer, Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video, at a Full HD resolution. You simply plug it in and that's that. A great man cave accessory, now discounted down below twenty quid.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD | Was: £39.99 | Now: £26.99 | Saving: £23

The 4K version of the Fire TV Stick is perfect for those using an Ultra HD resolution TV, as that is what resolution the stick can output at. A fat £23 price cut has brought this down to £26.99, which is a great price, but obviously cannot match the sub-£20 Prime Day price of the Lite above.View Deal

There's also the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick on sale right now during Prime Day, but as that also only offers Full HD streaming and costs £24.99, I think the Lite is the way for most man cave owners to go, unless they are won over by its slightly better remote.

The only other Fire TV device of note is the Fire TV Cube. This is like a turbo-charged version of the Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD, but rather than being a simple HDMI dongle stick that plugs into the TV, this comes as a separate cube-shaped device. Discounted again thanks to Prime Day, but I think it's more of a main TV play.