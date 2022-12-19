The Pure Air Pro LR is on sale now at Pure Electric

If you're hoping to find a good electric scooter on sale that will arrive in time for Christmas, then Pure Electric may have the sale for you. Taking up to £200 off the brand's award-winning e-scooters, there are a number of different models on sale, from mid-level to long-range models.
The sale includes electric scooters as cheap as £399 and ranges all the way up to £549. That means there is truly something for everyone, whether that's a teenager looking for a scooter to go to school on, or an adult who wants to speed up their commute.
You can check out the best electric scooter deal below:
Pure Air Pro LR (Long Range) Electric Scooter 2nd Gen:
was £749, now £549 at Pure Electric (save £200 with code GIFT200) (opens in new tab)
The Pure Air Pro LR electric scooter is the brand's most premium e-scooter. It features a long 60km range and a powerful 500W motor with 700W of peak power for superior hill climbing. It’s finished with a stylish treated maple and birch wood deck. It was £749 but the price is now down to just £549 if you use the code 'GIFT200' - that's even cheaper than the Black Friday price. The best thing is, if you order now it'll arrive before Christmas.