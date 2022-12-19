The Pure Air Pro LR is on sale now at Pure Electric

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're hoping to find a good electric scooter on sale that will arrive in time for Christmas, then Pure Electric may have the sale for you. Taking up to £200 off the brand's award-winning e-scooters, there are a number of different models on sale, from mid-level to long-range models.

The sale includes electric scooters as cheap as £399 and ranges all the way up to £549. That means there is truly something for everyone, whether that's a teenager looking for a scooter to go to school on, or an adult who wants to speed up their commute.

You can check out the best electric scooter deal below: