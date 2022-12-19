The Pure Air Pro LR is on sale now at Pure Electric

Save £200 - buy now and get it in time for Christmas

Pure Air Pro LR
(Image credit: Pure Electric)
Spencer Hart
By Spencer Hart
If you're hoping to find a good electric scooter on sale that will arrive in time for Christmas, then Pure Electric may have the sale for you. Taking up to £200 off the brand's award-winning e-scooters, there are a number of different models on sale, from mid-level to long-range models.

The sale includes electric scooters as cheap as £399 and ranges all the way up to £549. That means there is truly something for everyone, whether that's a teenager looking for a scooter to go to school on, or an adult who wants to speed up their commute.

Pure Air Pro LR (Long Range) Electric Scooter 2nd Gen:  was £749, now £549 at Pure Electric (save £200 with code GIFT200) (opens in new tab)
The Pure Air Pro LR electric scooter is the brand's most premium e-scooter. It features a long 60km range and a powerful 500W motor with 700W of peak power for superior hill climbing. It’s finished with a stylish treated maple and birch wood deck. It was £749 but the price is now down to just £549 if you use the code 'GIFT200' - that's even cheaper than the Black Friday price. The best thing is, if you order now it'll arrive before Christmas.

As the Style and Travel Editor at T3, Spencer covers everything from clothes to cars and watches to hotels. Everything that's cool, stylish, and interesting, basically. He's been a part of T3 for over seven years, and in that time covered every industry event known to man, from CES and MWC to the Geneva Motorshow and Baselworld. When he's driving up and down the country in search of the greatest driving roads, he can be found messing around on an electric scooter, playing with luxury watches, or testing the latest fragrances.

