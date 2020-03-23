The Liebherr GNP1913 is an awesome second freezer and it's still on sale

If you’re in need of another freezer to sit alongside an existing main unit, or just need a new but sensibly-sized chilling solution, the Liebherr GNP1913 could be it. This five-compartment German engineered appliance is great in that it’s not enormous, as in its got dimensions of 125 x 60.0 x 63.0 cm.

That’s perfect if you’ve got some spare space and need to freeze extra food from time to time.

Best feature for us has to be its automatic SuperFrost function, which gets the appliance swiftly down to -32 degrees. Once it’s there the Liebherr calls upon its SuperFrost feature to take the machine back to normal mode, meaning the freezer is efficient and, hopefully, a little cheaper to run over time. Another thing this freezer has going for it is that you can actually buy it – not surprisingly, freezers are selling out all over the place.

Being a Liebherr the GNP1913 comes with practical styling, in white naturally, and boasts easy to use controls above the reversible door.

More importantly, there’s a NoFrost feature, which is essentially technology that ensures your freezer innards remain cool, while recirculating the air efficiently without a build up of unwanted ice. Probably the reason it also gets the A++ energy rating.

Those five storage containers have been sympathetically designed too, which allow you to see what’s in each one. But they also hold the cold air more efficiently when they're slid back into the appliance.

A door alarm, by the way, is a handy reminder if you walk away with the ice-cream and forget to close it. A child lock, complete with a MagicEye symbol to show its activated is a welcome addition too. Cool.

