The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT sets the bar high for future electric muscle cars.. and it's coming this year

It seems that even America's famously butch muscle car scene can't escape the rampant march of electrification, but rather than merely accepting its fate and rolling over, it looks as if Dodge is tackling the subject head-on.

The result is the upcoming Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, an electric brute that takes its name from the first Nascar racer to top the 200mph mark and one that is styled to have heads swivelling. Just look at it, it’s a beast - from the bulbous (but largely pointless) power dome on the bonnet to the flared wheel arches and full-width front light bar.

A recent post on Dodge's social media channels confirms that it is due to arrive towards the end of this year, while rumours suggest the Daytona SRT will pack an 800V electrical architecture and all-wheel-drive.

(Image credit: Dodge)

The American marque revealed at the 2022 SEMA show that production models will be available in a variety of outputs, from 449bhp to 661bhp. Although it also said a Banshee powertrain would top the range, but Dodge hasn't gone on record to say just how powerful that will be.

According to Autocar, the upcoming performance EV will feature a multi-speed transmission and a 'Powershot' button, which is said offer quick bursts of acceleration. Although not much has been released about the feature, we imagine its similar to BMW's 'Boost' paddle on the i5 and other electric models, which enables short bursts of added torque for rapid overtaking manoeuvres.

What's more, Dodge has previously demonstrated what it refers to as its "Fratzonic chambered exhaust" system. The slightly bizarre name is a reference to the old school Fratzog logo that will grace electric chargers, but the technology pumps out 126dB of 'engine note' for passer's by to "enjoy" - that’s as loud as V8-powered Hellcat models, FYI.

However, this sound will be synthesised, similar to what we've tested on the Abarth’s 500e, and it wasn’t exactly a highpoint of our time with the car.

(Image credit: Dodge)

The recently released teaser images of a pre-production model wearing a light camouflage shows that a final version appears to have stuck fairly closely to the concept that was unveiled back in 2022, while the same post on X, formerly Twitter, reaffirmed that the car will definitely be "available late 2024".

Naturally, many a muscle car fan is going to be bitterly disappointed at the lack of snarling supercharged engine underneath the bonnet (some have already bemoaned the front light bar and general styling), but this is a far cry from Ford's Mustang Mach-E.

Dodge appears to be ushering in a new era for American Muscle and if it keeps the genre alive, we're down for that.