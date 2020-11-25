Top 3 best Currys Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals of the day

It has definitely been a difficult year for most but there's a little ray of light appearing as Christmas approaches and retailers across the world rollout extensive Black Friday 2020 deals. Curry is no exception, offering discounts on a range of Bluetooth speakers over the week.

The right Bluetooth speaker can make or break a party, beach trip, or quickly cooking dinner to flop in front of the sofa. Having a portable speaker that can easily connect to your phone, tablet, laptop, etc. is an absolute must, especially with Spotify instantly producing endless amounts of great music.

If you've been struggling with that final stocking filler or want something a bit special this winter time, getting a Bluetooth speaker is the perfect way to do so. Let's jump into the deals.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom | Black / Blue / Silver | Was £59.99 | Now £49.99 | Available from Currys

UE's fantastic Wonderboom has been getting high praise from pretty much every outlet you should trust, including T3, and for good reason: the sound is crisp and big for such a small device, it's water and shock resistent, and the battery lasts 12 hours or more.View Deal

Marshall Acton II | Black / Brown | Was £219 | Now £199 | Available from Currys

If you don't fancy something small and cute, Marshall has the answer with its Acton II Bluetooth speaker that's incredibly iconic and stylish without compromising the sound quality. Marshall also has a handy mobile app for tweaking the settings.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 | Black | Was £199 | Now £149.99 | Available from Currys

UE's Megaboom 3 is its loudest and proudest Bluetooth speaker, with the same solid design as the Wonderboom but an even bigger sound and longer battery life. Plus, you're saving nearly £50!View Deal

No matter what you're looking for Currys like has a deal on it this Black Friday so don't miss out – stocks will only last so long!

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB