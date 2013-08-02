Tech Week: O2 gets fit for 4G rollout

O2 is getting ready to roll out its 4G upgrade across the UK - neatly illustrating this with a comedy video
If you're an O2 customer, then it's worth noting August 29th down in your diary. That's the date the network will officially begin the rollout of its 4G network.
At present, the superfast upgrade is limited to London, Bradford and Leeds - but O2 has said it will be reaching 10 further cities before the end of the year.
Only the second company after EE to launch a 4G network in the UK, O2 has stated that contracts will start at £26 per month for the extra speed.
The company has made light of the new upgrade with a little comedy. A video uploaded to YouTube uses the tried-and-tested-finger-puppet-montage effect to good use.
It's nice to know that someone at O2 has got a bit of a sense of humour. Check out the video for yourself below:
