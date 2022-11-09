Are you a cyclist? Take part in our survey and enter our prize draw

Tell us what kind of cyclist you are and you could win a £250 or $300 Amazon voucher

Specialized Turbo Como SL 5.0
(Image credit: Specialized)
T3.com
By T3.com
published

What kind of cyclist are you? Are you into mountain biking or road? Do you prefer pedal power or electric? Whether you are a club or competitive rider, cycle only in fair weather at the weekend or spend your winter in a virtual world on your indoor trainer, we want to hear from you.

 The world of cycling is changing and to help you keep abreast of all the developments, we like to keep in touch with our readers’ experiences. We’d like to hear all about the ‘how, where and when’ of your interest in cycling, the kind of bike you choose to ride, if you use the latest cycling tech as well as your views on the kind of bikes available.

Get involved!

Future cycling survey

(Image credit: Future)

So let us know your thoughts. This survey should take about 6-8 minutes to complete and to say thank you for your time, your name will be placed into a prize draw for a chance to win* an Amazon voucher worth £250 or $300 giftcard (depending on where you live). 

Survey open to those based in UK, US, Canada and selected countries Europe  and runs till 23 November 2022.   * T&Cs apply ( link into https://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ (opens in new tab) 

 You can tell us all about your cycling here. (opens in new tab) We look forward to hearing from you.

*T&Cs apply. Survey open to those based in UK, US and selected countries in Europe. The survey runs till 23 November 2022.

• Read our terms and conditions for this survey and prize draw.

TOPICS
Cycling
T3.com
T3.com

For 25 years T3 has been the place to go when you need a gadget. From the incredibly useful, to the flat out beautiful T3 has covered it all. We're here to make your life better by bringing you the latest news, reviewing the products you want to buy and hunting for the best deals. You can follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram. We also have a monthly magazine which you can buy in newsagents or subscribe to online – print and digital versions available.

Latest