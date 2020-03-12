TAG Heuer Connected review (early verdict): TAG is here to take the premium smartwatch crown… again

TAG Heuer took smartwatches to the next level when it revealed the high-end Connected smartwatch all the way back in 2015, and today the luxury brand is doing it again with new TAG Heuer Connected.

This is the third generation of TAG's Connected timepiece, improving on previous generations with enhanced fitness tracking, improved software, and a more refined design.

We were able to spend some time with TAG Heuer's new smartwatch before Christmas, and these are our first impressions…

These are the best smartwatches

The first thing you'll notice about the new TAG Heuer Connected is the refined design.

TAG has taken inspiration from its range of mechanical Carrera chronographs – the addition of physical buttons (which resemble chrono pushers) make navigating the software much easier.

The watch case also feels more solid and well-made – it's certainly an improvement over previous generations.

The Connected is still powered by Google's Wear OS, but TAG Heuer has customised the software so it feels more premium. The experience on the wrist is complemented by a newly developed TAG Heuer mobile companion app, which allows for even greater personalisation.

There's now a greater focus on fitness and sports tracking, thanks to the watch’s built-in GPS and heart-rate monitor (a first for TAG).

The smartwatch comes running the new TAG Heuer Sports app, which provides detailed tracking for golf, running, cycling, walking, fitness and other sessions, thanks to the watch’s built-in GPS and heart- rate monitor, among other sensors.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

TAG Heuer’s Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Frédéric Arnault, who has led this project, explains:

“The TAG Heuer Connected watch was designed and engineered with the same passion and attention to detail as our mechanical watches. Quality of execution is paramount in everything we do, and we never compromise on aesthetics or emotion. The Connected watch is not only a beautiful timepiece, it’s a truly immersive experience, as it now sits within a complete TAG Heuer digital ecosystem geared towards performance and sports. The navigation has been deeply refined so the product is as intuitive and easy to use as possible, both in everyday life and during sports sessions. It expresses the brand in a completely new way and offers limitless possibilities in terms of innovation for the future. Thanks to the talent and dedication of our teams, the new Connected is a truly brand-defining product that will lead the way into a new era for TAG Heuer.”

Like the idea of this potential Apple Watch-beater? You can now order the TAG Heuer Connected online.

The smartwatch will land in a select network of retailers and TAG Heuer boutiques tomorrow (Friday, 13 March 2020).

Check out the launch video below:

Liked this?