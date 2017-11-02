T3 Agenda: The ultra-strong SOBAM gym bag. New C60 Trident watches from Christopher Ward. And more!

In this Thursday edition of the T3 Agenda - a new gym big hits Kickstarter, promising the biggest and the most durable design yet; Christopher Ward launches some new colourful editions of its C60 Trident watches; and more...

The SOBAM is the Incredible Hulk of modern-day gym bags

Not all gym bags are created equal, especially when they're tough enough to withstand a war, never mind a crossfit session or three. The SOBAM is that bag - it just hit Kickstarter it aims to offer one of the most spacious, and the most durable designs we've ever seen.

This super-rugged duffel bag is made with Cordura nylon (an incredibly durable material), includes YKK zippers (which are also hyper resilient), and offers tons of with plenty of accessible pockets. Extra bits such as a designated pocket for wet clothes and shoes makes it ideal for post-rugby training sessions or half-marathons, while those extra pockets will make any gym trip possible. You can currently get a Super Early Bird deal and get one for $65 (£50) via Kickstarter.

Christopher Ward gives its C60 Trident watches a new splash of colour

Bringing a splash of colour to the bestselling Trident collection, premium watch brand Christopher Ward has introduced the C60 Trident Pro 600 (Orange) and the C60 Trident 316L Limited Edition (Blue). The eye-catching timepieces incorporate the distinctive Trident design DNA with vibrant new dial colourways to create two striking dive watches.

The C60 Trident 316L Limited Edition comes with a stylish blue watch face, forming part of a 316-piece limited edition collection which will be priced at £710 - £795. With prices ranging from £640 - £725, the C60 Trident Pro 600 (Orange) introduces the popular bright orange dial, previously seen on the C60 Trident 316L Limited Edition, into the classic black ceramic bezel case of the Trident Pro 600 open series range. Both are available for order right now.

Leica's compact Q camera gets a new silver upgrade

German camera specialist Leica is preparing to introduce the new colour option for Leica’s full-frame, compact camera: the Leica Q in Silver. As with the classic black mode, it comes with a 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor, which includes a built-in fixed focal length Leica Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH lens.

The aluminum and magnesium alloy body has been given a striking silver top plate, a silver baseplate and silver lens to make your retro-styled camera an extra dimension of style. The Leica Q in adonised Silver will be available at the end of November in the UK, with a price tag of £3,770 attached.