Sky TV and broadband price increase coming very soon: here's what you'll pay

Sky has announced plans to increase the price of its television and broadband deals from Monday April 1, 2019. The prise rise had already been revealed by small-print buried in the terms and conditions at the bottom of its online store. However, the UK broadcaster has now revealed how much customers can expect to pay.

The average subscriber can expect to see their bills increase by around £3.50 a month – around 5.1%. That equates to an extra £42 a year on average.

Addressing the price rises, a spokesperson for Sky told T3: “We try to keep costs down and provide greater choice for our customers to pick the package that best suits them.

"We know price increases are never welcome, but we hope customers can see that our innovation, great content and our industry leading customer service provide good value."

Not every product offered by Sky will be increasing on April 1, 2019. Sky Sports, Sky Go, Sky Box Sets, Sky HD, Sky Voicemail, and those who are already signed-up to a bundle that includes Sky Cinema and Sky Kids will not see their bills change in price.

The full breakdown of the price increases can be found below ~

Sky Entertainment will increase by £2, from £20 to £22

Sky Q Multiscreen is increasing by £1, from £12 to £13

Sky Broadband will increase by £1, across all packages

Sky Fibre Broadband will increase by £2, across all packages

Sky Talk Evening and Weekends will increase by £1, from £4 to £5

Sky Talk Anytime will increase by £2, from £8 to £10

The last time Sky increased the price of its subscription plans was February 2018. The latest changes will take effect on Monday April 1, 2019 for all Sky TV and Broadband customers, with Talk changes taking effect on May 1, 2019.

All customers who will be impacted by the new prices will be notified from February 21, 2019, Sky has confirmed. New customers are still able to join Sky on the old pricing, although this will move to the new pricing on April 1, 2019.

The latest update comes as contract-free streaming service Now TV, which is owned by Sky, increased the price of its Sky Sports passes.

If you've been on the fence about plumping for one of Sky's television bundles, or its broadband packages, then it might be a good time to sign-up. T3 has rounded up all of the best Sky Q deals and discounts, if you wanted to see all the latest offers.