Save a massive 40% on this Garmin dash cam, today only

We can't stress how important it is to get a dash cam – they constantly record your driving and could prove your innocence in an accident, saving you lots of money when it comes to insurance premiums.

Now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, for today only, you can save money when buying a dash cam as well, with a cracking deal on the Garmin Dash Cam 55. You could say it's like Black Friday has come early!

The dash cam on offer is brand new, and is being sold at this bargain price as it's now been replaced with the Garmin Dash Cam 66W.

The Garmin Dash Cam 55 features GPS to record important location and speed data for your Dash Cam. This means you can track your journey on Google Maps and pinpoint exactly where an incident has occurred, which can be crucial in an insurance claim.

The 55 records in 1440p Quad HD at 30 frames per second to provide excellent image quality, day and night.

The Dash Cam 55 comes with an excellent magnetic mounting system for easy application and removal from your window-screen.

It has a wide-angle lens, capturing the entire road ahead, and a clear 2-inch screen for re-watching footage.

The Dash Cam 55 features automatic incident detection (G-Sensor), when an incident is detected, your camera knows to save the current, last and next recordings, thereby preserving a complete record of the event. All this information is saved to the included replaceable 8GB microSD memory card.

All in all, it's the complete dash cam package, and a steal under £90.

Garmin Dash Cam 55 | was £149.99 | now £89.99 | save £60

Dash Cam 55 provides advanced alerts such as Forward Collision and Lane Departure warnings for greater awareness, Go Alert to notify you when stopped traffic ahead of your vehicle begins moving again and alerts for nearby red lights and safety cameras. With your voice, you can command Dash Cam 55 to start/stop recording, take a still picture or start/stop the Travel apse video capture feature — an easy, fun way to share driving footage and condense hours of driving into minutes of highlights.

