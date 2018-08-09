Samsung Note 9 officially announced, with upgraded camera, battery and S Pen

UPDATE: Our Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review (early verdict) is live!

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been officially unveiled at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in New York.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Fold review (early verdict): we're sold on the fold

The Galaxy Unpacked launch event, watchable around the world via a Note 9 live stream, revealed everything there is to no about the phone, from its pre-order and on-sale dates, through to it official hardware specs and new features.

T3's hands-on early verdict on the new handset can be found in our Note 9 review.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available to pre-order from tomorrow, August 10, 2018. While its on-sale date is August 24.

In terms of price, the base-level Samsung Galaxy Note 9 retails for $1,000, with the top-spec model costing $1,250.

Hardware specifications are as follows:

Display

6.4-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, 2960x1440 (516ppi)

Camera

Rear: Dual Camera with Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

- Wide-angle: Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS - Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS - 2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom Front: 8MP AF, F1.7

Body

161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm, 201g, IP68 (BLE S Pen: 5.7 x 4.35 x 106.42mm, 3.1g, IP68)

AP

10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 1.7 GHz)

Memory

6GB RAM (LPDDR4), 128GB + MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) 8GB RAM (LPDDR4), 512GB + MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

SIM Card

Single: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

Battery

4,000mAh Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA Fast Charging compatible with QC 2.0

OS

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Network

Enhanced 4x4 MIMO/CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18

“The Note has always been our showcase for premium technology and industry-defining innovation, and Galaxy Note9 is no exception. It’s designed for a level of performance, power and intelligence that today’s power users want and need,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “Note fans are Samsung’s most loyal; we know they want it all, to get the most out of work and play, and Galaxy Note9 is the only phone that can keep up with their busy lives.”

To see how the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 measures up against the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, the South Korean maker's other large phone of 2018, check out T3's Note 9 vs S9 comparison feature.