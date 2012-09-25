Samsung Galaxy Note 2 UK release date announced

The Samsung Galaxy Note 2 UK release date has been announced as October 1, with the phone-cum-tablet set to be available across all major UK networks

Samsung's Galaxy Note 2 phone and tablet hybrid (or phablet) will be available from October 1 at Samsung's Brand Store, Westfield, Stratford City, and across all UK major networks, as well as Phones4U and the Carphone Warehouse.

The device, which was formally unviled at the IFA show in Berlin last month, comes packing Google's Android 4.1 Jelly Bean mobile operating system, as well as a 1.6GHz quadcore processor and an 8-megalpixel rear-end snapper.

Its key USP is its chunky chassis; the Note 2 sports a 80.5 x 151.1 x 9.4mm (180g) form factor, leading many to question its status as either a smartphone or minature tablet computer (but with smartphone capabilities).

There is also a stylus on-board, dubbed the S Pen, which can be used to construct emails and control the integrated planner, as well as a 1.9-megapixel front-facing camera (Skype, anyone?) and a stunning 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display that's colour rich and claims unchallenged performance (although the iPhone 5 may disagree).

check out our Samsung Galaxy S3 vs Galaxy Note 2 video, below