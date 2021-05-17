Where to buy PS5 in the next 24 hours: PS5 restock latest

After the relatively dry month of April in terms of PS5 restocks, we're now firmly in the month of May, which is when every PS5 stock tracker is currently indicating we're going to see hundreds of thousands of new PlayStation 5 consoles hit the market.

Both in the USA and UK where to buy PS5 is going to be easier than ever before, with a deluge of consoles landing online and in-store.

In the USA, for example, GameStop, Target and Amazon are expected to see PS5 restocks land this week.

While in the UK the retailers GAME, Argos, Very, John Lewis and Amazon are all tipped to drop stock imminently, with Argos already confirmed as receiving two shipments of PS5 consoles to its warehouses.

Here at T3 we think that we'll see most of the these console go live later this week and next week, but considering consoles are now confirmed as off the boat and in retailer warehouses, we think it would be smart for anyone looking to buy PS5 to check each retailer below every single day and stay purchase-ready.

Purchase-ready means that you have accounts at the retailers and are signed in in advance. It also means that you follow every PS5 stock tracker you can.

This is because, as we saw with last week's surprise PS5 stock drop at Smyths Toys, these new PS5 consoles could be dropped at any time, so that precious 30 seconds you save by being ready to buy could be the difference between you getting through checkout with a PS5 console, and being left empty handed.

This PS5 restock tracker can't guarantee you'll be able to buy PS5, but it can help narrow down which retailers you should be checking in on frequently, and where to get the best bundles, too.

Where to buy PS5 in the USA

Amazon US

Amazon is getting more PS5 consoles imminently, so we advise all gamers to head to the store now, log in, and then keep a close watch on the PlayStation 5 product pages for sudden drops. Amazon also has one of the widest ranges of PS5 games and accessories, too.

Walmart

Walmart has been a great place to buy PS5 over the last couple of months, with numerous PlayStation 5 restocks going live. It also has one of the biggest selections of games and accessories on offer, too, with the HD Camera and DualSense available. Unlike some stores Walmart is actively combatting scalper bots, so once it has another PS5 restock, we advise heading over there for a fair chance at picking up a console.

Best Buy

Best Buy has had a number of PS5 restocks since launch and has been selling the PlayStation 5 in various bundles, too, including things like extra controllers and games. It usually releases PS5 stock in waves, and PS5 stock trackers advise the consoles are pick up only, so check your local store's stock once Best Buy has another PS5 restock.

PlayStation Direct

Sony released multiple waves of PS5 consoles over the past month, having eager fans queue just before the stock drop to get their hands on a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition. It usually advises an hour plus waiting time when you land on the page, and the Disc version usually goes live first, so be prepared to put your time.

Target

Target has been tipped as getting a new wave of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles over the next two weeks, so we advise gamers to make an account and check the product page repeatedly. It's not had the biggest tranches from what we've seen, though, so you'll have to be quick on the trigger to bag one.

GameStop

GameStop had PS5 consoles available last week, however this tranche of consoles is now sold out. More systems are expected at the US gaming giant within the next 14 days, though, so it's a destination worth checking every single day.

Costco

Costco released its PS5 consoles as part of bundle deals, so if you're prepared to spend a little more to bag a system with an extra controller, a PS Now pass and a game then it could be a great place to shop. Of course, Costco only sells to its members, though, so you'll need to be a member to score one.

Meijer

Midwest retailer Meijer released its PS5 stock online to mPerks members only. However, you had to be local to the stores, as it only offered pickup, not delivery. We'll be keeping an eye on the retailer in case it joins the fray again, and we advise you make an account beforehand, so you can snap up a console if it does. And outside bet though for many gamers.

Where to buy PS5 in the UK

Amazon UK

Amazon UK has been tipped by PS5 stock checkers to drop thousands of more PS5 consoles imminently, so sign in, get that product page up, and refresh like a madman. Amazon has one of the most robust stores in terms of not crashing and getting people through checkout, so well worth scoping out.

Very

Very are tipped to release more PS5 consoles this week, so now is the time to sign in to the store and refresh that product page. Very does bundles as well as single consoles, too, so gamers have double the chance to score a system.

GAME

GAME has been called to drop PS5 consoles this week. We advise gamers to sign in to the store now and follow the firm's social media channels, as well as UK stock trackers on Twitter for info of more drops. Looks like one of the best places to buy PS5 in the next few days.

Argos

Argos dropped thousands of more PS5 consoles last month and it looks like there will be another two week to four week gap now before more arrive at the retailer. As such, right now this does not look like a destination with stock, but we still advise gamers to double check. Maybe toward the end of this month.

Currys

Currys PC World are about to drop a new tranche of PS5 consoles, so stock trackers report, making it a big destination for gamers looking for the PlayStation 5. Currys has been disappointing in terms of store stability though, and scalpers have run riot in its previous stock drops, though, so prepare for the worst.

Box.co.uk

Box.co.uk has been good for gamers getting PS5's as not only has it had multiple stocks of consoles, but it also has been operating a lottery system to get them. That means that scalper AI bots cannot buy them all up in seconds. Right now both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are listed as 'coming soon', so this is definitely a smaller retailer to keep and eye on.

ShopTo

ShopTo rolled out more PS5 stock last month at a discounted price. That discount only ended up being a few pennies, but we wouldn't expect a PS5 price drop this soon after launch anyway. The main draw was that it was back in stock. ShopTo is another one to watch over the coming weeks.

The Game Collection

The Game Collection has a wide-variety of PS5 games and hardware listed on its site and is an outside bet for more consoles in early 2021. We've heard from many gamers who have bagged hard to find accessories like the PlayStation 5 Media Remote and Pulse 3D Wireless Headset via The Game Collection.

AO.com

AO.com says "Sorry, PlayStation 5 is currently unavailable." Enough said. It does have PS5 accessories in stock though, including the Sony PlayStation 5 HD Camera and Sony PlayStation 5 Media Remote.

John Lewis

John Lewis is tipped to be getting more PS5 consoles early this month, and while it doesn't tend to have the biggest allotments, it isn't very well known with gamers, thereby making it a good left-field choice. Get an account setup and signed in to and keep your eyes peeled.

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys was amongst the retailers that got a PS5 restock last week, but it quickly sold out, as you'd expect. The website says its next influx of stock in May, so we suggest gamers keep a very close eye on its PlayStation 5 product pages over the next couple of weeks.

Where to buy PS5 in Australia

Amazon AU

Amazon rolled out what looked like a global PS5 at the start of the month, and savvy customers took advantage by placing orders in different countries as the PS5 isn't region locked. It had another PS5 restock last week, which has since sold out. The retailer doesn't give advance warning, so we recommend checking often.

Sony Store Australia

Both versions of the Sony PS5 have now sold out at the official Australian Sony Store. There were more consoles available on the US site last month, so check in often in case the Australian site also gets another influx.

JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi's PS5 consoles are now listed as out of stock, with the landing page for the system reading, "due to high demand and limited stock allocations from Sony we are not taking further orders at this time." It advises checking the page for updates, but for now, it's not looking promising.

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman's PS5 pre-orders are all out, but both the full fat PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are listed as "coming back soon", so worth keeping an eye on.

EB Games

Not what gamers want to see: EB Games is currently sold out of both consoles and also, those sold out consoles were for a "2021 shipment". Sheesh, talk about a let down. Can't say waiting months after release is the stuff that gaming dreams are made of.

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen, unsurprisingly, don't have any PS5 consoles in stock. We think we won't see any more systems at this retailer for months. Disappointing.

Where to buy PS5 Digital Edition