PS5 restock: BT stock live now, here's how to get one

BT has gone live PS5 stock this morning, as expected. Head on over to the BT Shop to claim a PlayStation 5 before they all run out. Any BT customers should take advantage of this great opportunity to get a console in time for Christmas.

This is the second restock from BT this month, with the telecommunications provider previously going live on December 6th. BT usually has plenty of disc and digital consoles as well as a variety of bundles to choose from. We'll update once it becomes more clear.

BT runs a system where its customers can claim a unique customer code, which can then be used to purchase a PS5 through the BT Shop. To do this, first head to the BT website and log in with your details. Under the Offer section of MyBT you should find a PlayStation 5 image and the option to redeem a code.

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. I've recently just finished Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and can't recommend that enough.

Wait times on average can be anywhere around 30 minutes so patience and persistence are key. However, as this drop is only specific to BT customers only, it doesn't normally take that long to get through to the purchase page. Just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

