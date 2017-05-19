New Surface Pro images leak ahead of next week's Microsoft event

Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 laptop-tablet hybrid is getting officially refreshed next week at a special event on Monday, May 23 in Shanghai, China. However, mere days before the reveal, leaked images of the new system have hit the internet, along with its official name: "Surface Pro".

The news, which was first reported by VentureBeat, indicates that the system is very much a follow-up to the Surface Pro 4 rather than a wholesale redesign. Other details leaked include the fact that the new system's pen and keyboard will be available in four colours, which are to be similar but not identical to the recently released Surface Laptop's palette. There also seems to be no USB-C port.

Here are the leaked images:

Well it certainly looks similar to us here at T3 Towers, which is no bad thing, as we were very impressed with the build and design of the Surface Pro 4 when on review. Of course, the all important specification and price are yet to be revealed, as well as when the Surface Pro hits the market, so make sure to drop back in to T3.com early next week for the full details.

Via VentureBeat