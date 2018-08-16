New iPhone 2018 launch date and live stream: put 12 September in your diary

Apple's new 2018 iPhones are set to be announced at a US event which will take place on 12 September 2018.

That's what John McCann, UK Phones Editor at TechRadar, has deduced from looking back at the dates of previous iPhone launches.

Read more: Apple iPhone XR review: a brilliant balance of polish, features and price

Since the iPhone 5 was announced back in 2012, Apple has held its iPhone launches in the second week of September, so we have past form to point us to the next iPhone launch taking place in the week commencing 10 September 2018.

With that in mind, it's unlikely that Apple will announce the new iPhones on Monday 10. Why? Well, it hasn't launched an iPhone on a Monday since the iPhone 4 back in 2010. That's most likely because, as John points out, an event of the scale of an iPhone launch requires a lot of last-minute planning, so launching later in the week provides at least one working day ahead of the event for logistics such as flying in event staff and guests.

Tuesday 11 September also looks to be an unlikely date: that's Patriot Day, when the US observes the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

So that leaves 12 September 2018 as the most likely launch date for the new 2018 iPhones.

As with last year, we're expecting the iPhone launch event to take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new campus. We expect it follow the same starting time as last year, too, which means that it will kick off at 10am San Francisco time (that's 1pm in New York and 6pm in London).

There will be a live stream of the 2018 iPhone launch, which we're expecting to be accessible from the official Apple Events page.

Here are the previous iPhone launch dates which TechRadar compiled:

Tue 12 Sep 2017: iPhone X/8/8 Plus

Wed 7 Sept 2016: iPhone 7/7 Plus

Wed 9 Sept 2015: iPhone 6S/6S Plus

Tues 9 Sept 2014: iPhone 6/6 Plus

Tues 10 Sept 2013: iPhone 5S/5C

Wed 12 Sept, 2012: iPhone 5

Tues 4 Oct 2011: iPhone 4S

Mon 7 June 2010: iPhone 4

Mon 8 June 2009: iPhone 3GS

Mon 9 June 2008: iPhone 3G

Tues 9 Jan 2007: iPhone

As for what phones we can expect at event, we've sifted through the leaks and rumours and here's our current best guess at Apple's range of 2018 iPhones. We'll know for sure in less than a month.