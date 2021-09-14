New iPad Mini 6 brings a larger display, USB-C port and claimed 80% performance increase

More exciting news is rolling in from 2021's main Apple Event following the official unveiling of the new iPad 9. Next is the announcement of the long-awaited all-new iPad Mini. The new tablet is larger than the iPad Mini 5 with an 8.3-inch display. Comparatively, the iPad Mini 5 has a 7.9-inch panel, so it's a pretty significant leap in terms of screen real estate.

Aside from that, the new iPad Mini has narrower bezels, corners that are rounded, and a new leaner enclosure. Fans already seem pretty happy with the announcement given that the iPad mini has been burdened with the same looks for a while now. We don't want to call it a period of stagnation, but the iPad Mini was beginning to lose face amongst the new crop of more powerful, and more beauteous iPad models. Not anymore.

The improvements to the iPad Mini don't stop at the tablet's screen size getting a bump. Apple claims the device is up to "up to 80% faster" than the A12 chip in the old iPad Mini 4. As the screen has got bigger, though, so has the price: the Wi-Fi model with 64GB begins at $499, which is a $100 increase over its predecessor.

Akin to the best iPad and best iPhone models, the home button has been dropped on the all-new iPad Mini, which allows for the larger edge-to-edge screen. Unlike the iPad Pro, the new Mini won't afford users the comfort of features Face ID. Instead, it follows the same format as the popular iPad Air, with the Touch ID fingerprint reader in the power button for authentication.

iPad mini comes in a new array of finishes, including space gray, pink, purple, and starlight. (Image credit: Apple)

Audible gasps of elation have been detected through fans' tweets, with the news that Apple is dropping its long-standing Lightning port, opting finally for the industry-standard USB-C. That's something that it should have done a while back, and one that has been trickling through Apple's recent iPad redesigns. The tablet certainly looks the part, with the new iPad Mini's flat edges aligning more closely with the likes of the iPad Air 4. Apple Pencil 2 compatibility is supported.

Design-wise, the presentation called out a variety of colors, namely "black, white, dark cherry, English lavender, and electric orange." We're not sure about 'English lavender, but you can sign us up for electric orange any day of the week. To accompany the new colors, Apple has produced some revamped $59 Smart Folio covers that align with the color schemes.

Let's talk costs. The new iPad Mini 6 is available for pre-order from today (September 24). It begins at $649 for 64GB for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, and Apple will also offer a 256GB upgrade option.