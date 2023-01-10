Never mind the Apple Pencil: here's a fountain pen for your iPad

Now that's what we call a stylish stylus

Adonit Star tablet stylus
(Image credit: Adonit)
Carrie Marshall
By Carrie Marshall
published

With the Apple Pencil reportedly getting a big hardware upgrade in the near future, it's likely to remain the best stylus for iPad artists and illustrators. But what about those of us who don't need its drawing-focused features and would rather have something a little more interesting-looking? Enter Adonit with the Star, a $49 fountain pen made specifically for tablets.

As you can see, it looks like the sort of thing you'd wield in a boardroom – ideally while chomping on a huge Cuban cigar. Adonit says it's designed for "e-signing and business professionals", and while it looks seriously old-school it's a very modern device.

No Bluetooth, no problem

The Adonit Star is designed to work with the iPad Air (3/4/5), iPad mini (5/6), iPad (6/7/8/9/10), iPad Pro 11” (1/2/3/4), iPad Pro 12.9” (3/4/5/6) and later models, and it promises up to 11 hours of use between charges. You can also use it while it charges via USB-C.

I haven't tried this particular model yet but I've used a number of Adonit styluses in the past and found them comfortable, accurate and precise. If you're looking for a drawing stylus then this isn't the version for you – it's clearly very focused on signatures and scribbled handwriting – but if you fancy something that looks a bit different to, and which is harder to lose than, Apple's pricey Pencil then it's definitely one to consider.

TOPICS
Tablets
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com (opens in new tab)).

Latest