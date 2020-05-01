Miele Triflex cordless vacuum: so flexible, so powerful, so fast

Miele, Which? Large Home Appliance Brand 2019, is known for making products of genuine quality, piled high with innovations and built to last for years.

Cordless vacuum cleaners have become massive in recent years but Miele has not dived in with a me-too product. On the contrary, Triflex is Miele's first cordless vacuum cleaner range. Which? described it as ‘worth the wait’ – and we tend to agree.

Perhaps making up for lost time, the Triflex is actually three cordless vacuums in one. The new Miele Triflex is a handstick, upright and handheld. There's a mode ready to tackle anything, with advanced battery technology giving you up to two hours of cleaning. There are five Triflex products within the range to choose from and they have all been awarded a Which? ‘Best Buy’ award.

Miele Triflex: So flexible

As well as its handheld guide, the Triflex can be a cordless upright or stick vacuum (Image credit: Miele)

The Triflex's unique three-in-one design makes it the complete cleaning product. It's a corded vacuum cleaner replacement in its main configuration - like a traditional ‘upright’ vacuum but benefits from being cordless. With the weight of the unit at the base, this mode is perfect for long periods of everyday vacuuming making it easy and comfortable to clean large areas. Attach the XXL Electrobrush and it will make short work of dust, debris and pet hair on hard floors and carpets alike, with performance comparable to Miele’s award-winning corded range†. In this mode it can still stand up on its own for easy storage.

Within seconds, it can be turned into a traditional cordless ‘handstick’ vacuum, with the power unit and bin positioned atop the vacuum tube. This completely rebalances the Triflex so you can wield it more quickly for cleaning up small spills and is perfect for reaching under low furniture or reaching corners of the room.

Whip off the main suction tube and, with the interchangeable attachments, the Triflex becomes a handheld for shelves, surfaces, stairs or your car interior.

Miele Triflex: So powerful

(Image credit: Miele)

Miele's Vortex technology gives extreme suction, which means this cordless can deliver the same cleaning performance as the award-winning Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog corded cylinder vacuum†. The battery lasts for up to 60 minutes‡ – and the flagship Triflex HX1 Pro comes with two batteries. That means up to 120 minutes of award-worthy cleaning.

The Triflex isn't just about raw power, however. It's quiet, offers multiple power settings for lighter or more delicate cleaning tasks, and the integrated Hygiene Lifetime Filter traps up to 99.98%* of dust particles. Upgrade to the Pro or Cat & Dog model and you get a HEPA Lifetime Filter, which traps up to 99.999%* of fine dust particles, and 99.95%** of allergens and viruses. It's part vacuum cleaner, part air purifier.

Miele Triflex: So fast

(Image credit: Miele)

Although the Triflex offers massive battery life, most of us don't actually want to spend up to 120 minutes at a time vacuuming the floor. Just as well, then, that the Triflex's offers both corded-rivalling power. In addition, the XXL Electrobrush, with its piercingly bright LED headlights, automatically adjusts to all floor types, making short work of every clean-up job.

The Triflex HX1 Cat & Dog is specifically designed to take on pet hair, and comes with a smaller Electro Compact head, whose long, revolving bristles are perfect for taking pet hair off of stairs and upholstery. When the bin is full, it's both easy and quick to empty.

• Shop Miele Triflex range at John Lewis now, from £479

*Based on IEC 62885-2

**In accordance with EN 60312-1

†Cleaning performance compared to a Miele cylinder vacuum cleaner Complete C3 (SGEF3) with Turbobrush STB 305-3 (dust removal from carpet and hard floor with crevice, fibre removal from carpets). According to IEC 62885-2

‡ Applies to power setting 1 without Electrobrush Multi Floor XXL attached