I'm an expert F1 Manager player - here are 3 features I want from F1 Manager 2023

What would make the game fit for pole position?

F1 Manager 2023
(Image credit: PlayStation)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

I have invested a frankly unhealthy amount of time into F1 Manager 2022. Any game combining my love of F1 with my Football Manager addiction was always going to take over my life. What do I have to show for it? Several world championships and a PS5 platinum trophy are what. I’d do it again in a heartbeat. 

As the first F1 Manager title, 2022’s instalment was always going to be a rough diamond, with F1 Manager 2023 confirmed to launch this Summer, here’s what I’d love to see on the next lap. 

1. More real-life drivers 

Lewis Hamilton

(Image credit: Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images)

The driver pool in the first game wasn’t tiny, it contained all of the F1 grid (and the reserve drivers), as well as the F2 and F3 series. What I personally was disappointed by however was a lack of the W Series. It was a real missed opportunity for women drivers to be included, especially as the series ran alongside F1 on race weekends. I really wanted to make Jamie Chadwick an F1 World Champion, instead, I had to play for around 15 seasons until I could develop a female driver and help them become a champion.

If F1 Manager 2023 were to include the new all-female F1 Academy series and perhaps even Indycar and Touring car drivers, that would make it immediately essential. 

2. Create a team  

Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Scuderia Ferrari SF71H leads Kimi Raikkonen of Finland driving the (7) Scuderia Ferrari SF71H, Valtteri Bottas driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes WO9 and the rest of the field at the start during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 8, 2018

(Image credit: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

In my mind, this was something that was a glaring omission from F1 Manager 2022. I’d love to make my own team, Andy Autosport, with my own livery (racing green) and build it from the ground up. This is something that F1 2022 (the racing sim) did really well and arguably makes even more sense in a management game.

This would also open up opportunities to give your team’s headquarters more identity rather than the glorified spreadsheet it seemed like last year. I’m not expecting to walk around the factory and call every employee by name, but having more team events with significant impacts would be appreciated.

3. Better driver interaction 

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) McLaren F1 Team MCL35M Mercedes leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 12, 2021 in Monza, Italy

(Image credit: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

The racing engine was the best part of F1 Manager 2022, and something that really blew me away. The graphics were great and it was very exciting to watch the individual battles on the track. One aspect that was less impressive was the feedback from drivers. 

They each only had one or two lines of dialogue. I love Lando Norris but if I have to hear him say “&%$* I crashed” ever again it will be too soon. It would be brilliant to say, ask the drivers what tyre they want or how their grip is mid-race, even if some of them just say “Leave me alone” (we miss you, Kimi). 

Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

