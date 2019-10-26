How to live stream Wales vs South Africa from anywhere in the Rugby World Cup 2019

The Rugby World Cup final is so close, the Welsh and Sprinboks players can almost taste it! The former have never made the grandest stage in the sport, the latter are two times champions - but who'll win this one is anybody's guess. ITV will be showing the match in its entirety as it happens and you can get a Wales vs South Africa live stream from the 2019 Rugby World Cup anywhere on Earth by following this guide.

Of the two sides, it's Wales that have the 100% winning record at this year's tournament. They came up with a huge victory against Australia in the pool stage, before squeezing past a 14-man France last weekend in the quarters. Wales's impetus really comes from their formidable pack and the likes of Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty and inspirational captain Alun Wyn Jones. And although Liam Williams will miss out at full-back, the equally experienced Leigh Halfpenny should prove a more than able deputy.

To be fair, the Spingboks' sole loss to date came against the All Blacks on the first weekend of this Rugby World Cup. And even that was a loss of only small margins. They've perhaps been the dark horses in Japan, dispatching their other opponents with ruthless efficiency – including the much-fancied hosts in the quarter-finals. Fly-half Handrè Pollard's boot has put him among the highest scorers of the tournament, while winger Makazole Mapimpi is equal top try scorer. Plus, South Africa have beaten Wales in both of the last two Rugby World Cups.

9am BST Sunday morning is the time you need to be in front of your TV, laptop or mobile device and ready to watch Wales take the pitch in Yokohama. So read on to discover how to get a Wales vs South Africa Rugby World Cup live stream for free – it doesn't even matter where in the world you happen to be.

Live stream Wales vs South Africa online for FREE in the UK

ITV is your destination of choice if you're in the UK and wanting to settle down for a Sunday morning of international rugby. The coverage for this game starts at 7.30am GMT on ITV, with kick-off due today at 9am. If you want to watch online rather than on TV then get straight over to the ITV Hub, which will also be showing the action. You can download the hub app to your Android or iOS mobile or tablet as well. And there are also hub apps available for media streamers such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast.

How to watch a Rugby World Cup live stream from abroad

The good news is that even if you're overseas this weekend, the Rugby World Cup is being shown live on TV pretty much the world over – so you should easily be able to catch up with the coverage from where you are. But if you're somewhere that the match isn't being shown and try to tune into your usual domestic coverage online you'll soon discover that it's geo-blocked.

So that you don't miss out, you could try using a VPN – or Virtual Private Network – which allows you to change the IP address of your laptop or mobile so that you appear to be back in your home country. It's encrypted, making it a safer way to navigate the web as well. Thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use, we'd recommend ExpressVPN as our first choice. Indeed, we like it so much, we gave it a coveted T3 Award!

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months FREE if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out Express VPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location (it's super easy) and then head over to either of the ITV Hub or (our preferred choice) TVPlayer.com from 9am GMT / 11am SAST / 5am ET / 2am PT in time to live stream the match.

How to watch the Springboks in South Africa

As far as we can see, the only way to watch the Springboks at home is via the paid-for service SuperSport. That seems like a real shame at this stage of a major rugby tournament, but the broadcaster put the money down to get exclusive broadcast rights.

If you're happy to pay for the game, you'll be able to watch on TV, too. And you'll need the SuperSport app to catch the game live on mobile devices.

Where else has a Wales vs South Africa live stream?

We can see why you'd want to watch the familiar old UK coverage while you're away on holiday or abroad on business, but the Rugby World Cup is of course being shown all over the world (albeit, not necessarily for free).

Specifically, we have listed the official broadcasters for Australia, New Zealand, the US and Canada as follows:

Watch the rugby in Australia

Want to see how these teams get on from Down Under? You'll have to pay for the privilege as it will be exclusively broadcast on Fox Sports or via the Kayo Sports streaming service at 7pm AEST.

Watch the rugby in New Zealand

Now that we've reached semi-final stage, TVNZ is providing free, live coverage. So nice and easy if you're waiting to see who'll reach the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

Watch the rugby in the US

NBC is the official Rugby World Cup broadcaster in the US, with the likes of Fubo and Sling TV offering shorter subscription services if you don't want to commit to cable. You'll need to subscribe to NBC Sports Gold's Rugby World Cup Pass for the most extensive live coverage without any commercial breaks. It's $99.99 for the entire tournament or $34.99 per game. Prepare for an early start though, as kick-off is 5am ET / 2am PT.

Watch the rugby in Canada

It's TSN in Canada if you want the local coverage of the Wales vs South Africa match. That means you'll need cable to watch.

Ideal if you're in one of those countries, but there's no need to worry if you're abroad and still want to watch your domestic Rugby World Cup live stream. Cast your eyes upward to learn how to watch the showdown as it happens with a VPN.