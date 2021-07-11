How to live stream McGregor vs Poirier at UFC 264 from anywhere

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will step back into the Octagon this weekend, as the two revisit their longstanding lightweight rivalry in a bid to finally put an end to an explosive trilogy.

After UFC 257 saw Poirier serve McGregor his first ever knockout defeat, The Notorious has come back with a vengeance. Vowing to "kill" Poirier in the pair's meeting on Saturday July 10, McGregor has certainly been talking a big game after his disastrous return to the Octagon earlier in the year.

McGregor has lost two of his last three bouts, failing to put an end to Khabib Nurmagomedov's incredible streak and falling victim to that classic TKO from Pourier in January. He insists he's back and stronger than ever before ahead of this weekend's fight though, promising to "steamroll" his American opponent.

UFC 264 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada this weekend. You'll be able to live stream the McGregor vs Poirier main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST / 12pm AEST, with prelims beginning two hours before. That means a late night for UK folk, but Australia has an easier time of it with a 12 noon broadcast time on Sunday July 11.

Live stream McGregor vs Poirier at UFC 264 from abroad

If you're away this weekend, you'll want to find a way to live stream McGregor vs Poirier as if you were sitting right at home. The best way to watch UFC 264 from anywhere in the world is by picking up the best VPN to circumvent those pesky geo-restrictions.

A streaming VPN allows you to log into your home country's IP address so that you can watch all the content you pay for without broadcasting blackouts. Many services don't offer their streams abroad, so you'll need to hop on a server based in your home country to log into the streaming site of your choice instead.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, it's ability to unlock geo-restricted content and take us ring-side to some of the most brutal UFC fights. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a jab and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to live stream UFC 264





How to live stream McGregor vs Poirier at UFC 264 in the UK

UK viewers will be able to live stream UFC 264 through BT Box Office, with coverage of the main card kicking off at 3am on Sunday July 11. The PPV event isn't included in the standard BT Sport package, so even if you're a subscriber you'll be paying £19.95 to catch Saturday night's action. If you've got a BT Box, you're set. Otherwise you can also get BT Box Office on Sky, Virgin TV and other devices. If you find yourself outside of the UK and want to tune in to BT Box Office, it's simple to do – just grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream McGregor vs Poirier at UFC 264 in the US

EPSN Plus has exclusive broadcasting rights to UFC 264 live streams in the US, as it does all major UFC events. If you're not already subscribed, then, there's plenty of year round content to make the UFC bundle worth your time. The pass gives you access to a Pourier vs McGregor live stream (worth $69.99 by itself) as well as a whole year of ESPN Plus TV (worth $59.99) for just $89.98. Those who don't opt for the annual pass will still need to pay $69.99 for the PPV event. For those who want even more for their money, there is also the option of the Disney Plus package. This includes Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus in one monthly or annual payment. Choose to pay $13.99 a month for this whopper of a package - something for all the family. US viewers also have the option to watch the prelims on ESPN and streaming services like Fubo.TV and Sling TV, the latter offering your first month for only $10.

(Image credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Where you can live stream McGregor vs Poirier at UFC 264 anywhere else in the world

Wherever you are in the world, UFC 264 live streams are waiting to offer up every moment of the action.

Viewers in Canada, can catch a PPV broadcast of the big fight using a range of TV services and streaming options. Head to Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink and pay $64.99, or pick up the UFC Fight Pass PPV.

Australia has plenty of UFC 264 live stream options with both Foxtel Main Event and Kayo offering PPV passes at $54.95. You can also opt to catch all the preliminary action with the UFC Fight Pass, too.

New Zealanders can live stream UFC 257 with the help of Sky Arena, paying a one-off charge of $39.95 for this Sky TV PPV station.

How to watch McGregor vs Poirier live stream at UFC 264 using a VPN

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream McGregor vs Poirier as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.