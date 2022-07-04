What is the best Nespresso machine? For us it's the shiny, retro and chic Grind One

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There's no better way to start the day than a great cup of coffee. And there's no easier way to do that than a pod coffee machine. Let's face it, first thing in the morning, most of us don't have the time – or even the motor skills and fully-functioning brain – to be faffing about with more complicated methods of coffee making. Right now, our favourite Nespresso machine is the Grind One. If you've been attracted to the ease of use and ubiquitous availability of Nespresso, but put off by the often rather basic look of the machines, Grind One is the perfect solution.

In his Grind One review, our resident espresso fiend Derek Adams gave this shiny box a full five stars, and proclaimed it 'one of the very best Nespresso machines I've ever used.' Can't say fairer than that, right? He was so impressed, he decided to use it to test no fewer than 25 third-party Nespresso pods, to answer the important Google question, 'Which pods are compatible with Nespresso?' – and, more even importantly, 'which ones are any good?'

But what makes this capsule coffee captain so good? Let's take a quick look, before you head off to the full review.

Check out the pod parade (Image credit: Nespresso)

Of course, the first thing to be said about Grind One is that it makes coffee exactly the same as every other Nespresso machine. The total consistency of these beasts is part of what makes them so appealing. For the casual user it means extreme ease of use, and a great deal of certainty about what you're going to get. However, you might be surprised to know that some proper coffee fanatics also like Nespresso, because it is such a consistent delivery system. The issue for real coffee heads is that a lot of the pods aren't great but as Derek discovered in his taste test, there is a growing range of artisanal coffee pods from some celebrated specialist brew houses.

That, in fact, is how Grind got into the Nespresso machine game – they started out as a chain of upmarket coffee shops, then started to sell beans and pods to the home market. Now they've taken the logical next step and made the Grind One.

Image 1 of 5 Feast your eyes on Grind One (Image credit: Grind One ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Grind ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Grind ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Grind ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Grind ) Image 1 of 5

What makes Grind One so good?

From its shiny shiny coat of steel armour to the deliciously pink box it comes in, everything about this Nespresso machine screams quality. And that makes a big difference when you look at the practical but dull, dark-coloured plastic that most pod coffee makers opt for. If you are a cappuccino lover, you'll be pleased to hear there's a similarly attractive, matching milk frother available from Grind as well.

A metal, steam train-like badge takes pride of place on the front of this retro-styled machine, which can fit just about anywhere. With dimensions of just 23.5x26.5x15cm (HxWxD) it will fit in even the smallest kitchen, and lend it a massive dose of class to boot.

The other premium Nespresso machine we recommend is the Sage Creatista – aka the Breville Creatista in the US and Australia. That is a little more complicated to use, which is why Derek rated the Grind One even more highly. Arguably, the Grind's looks are more universally appealing than the Creatista, although that is undoubtedly a handsome machine, too.

'The minimalistic Grind One is equipped with a raft of old-fashioned switches, buttons and levers that make using this machine a true pleasure,' cooed Derek, who also praised the pod compartment lever – 'It makes me feel like I’m pulling a pint' – the large and easy-to-grab water tank, and even the on/off switch.

The 19-bar pump may be standard issue on Nespresso machines, but it works extremely well. One key area where Grind One differs from every other Nespresso machine we've tried is that it doesn't eject excess water into the spent pod bin. We aren't sure how this works… But it does, and it's a very welcome upgrade. It's also easy to change the extraction times for the regulation ristretto, espresso and lungo options

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Derek enthused over the consistency of the Grind One. 'Every coffee this machine extracts comes out of the group head in the same way – a wide and slow but steady golden stream of crema-laden espresso that is always consistent in texture and flavour.'

He also praised how easy it is to use, and noted that it worked with every third-party and official Nespresso pod he tried, including compostable capsules.

'Although it’s more expensive than most other Nespresso machines, I have not a bad word to say about this exemplary coffee pod machine,' Derek concludes. And trust us, when it comes to coffee, Derek knows his beans.

Grind One: Price and availability

The Grind One is available in the UK from the Grind store (opens in new tab) (£275 with 20% discount using the code on their website) and Amazon (opens in new tab), where it's selling for a flat £275. There’s also a Grind One bundle (opens in new tab) with a matching milk frother and some Grind capsules thrown in, for £350. There's a two year warrant for both options.

If you live in the USA and most countries in Europe, you can buy it direct from Grind and possibly Amazon UK too, though postage costs will likely ramp up the price. Tough luck if you live in Australia this time around but keep your eyes peeled, because you never know.