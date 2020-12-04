Gift guide: Nikon Z50 is the perfect Christmas gift for enthusiast photographers

The Nikon Z 50 is the company's first DX-format mirrorless camera, which is smaller, lighter and more accessible in price that Nikon's Z7 and Z6 models, while supporting all NIKKOR Z lenses.

The camera boasts a pixel count of 20.9MP, plus a CMOS sensor and an EPEED 6 image-processing engine with a broad range of standard ISO sensitivities. It also has features such as mid-range sharpening and Creative Picture Control for even more perfect pictures.

There's a 3.2-inch touch-sensitive LCD monitor to line up great shots from a variety of angles, and take selfies. Compatibility with Nikon's SnapBridge app lets users easily transfer their photos and videos to computers and phones, making sharing them super easy.

While cameras are very personal things, most serious amateurs would love to get their hands on this compact and lightweight high-performance mirrorless camera.

Who's it for?

Wannabe serious snappers: The Z 50 is designed for people who want to take better photos but might not be film fanatics or masters of DSLRs. It’s a great step to helping them become more serious snappers.

Adventurers: The camera is pretty compact and lightweight considering the tech inside, which would make it a great option for travelling. Plus, there’s an ergonomic design making it tricker to drop, which is always a bonus.

Nikon fans: The Z 50 is part of a new family of Nikon cameras that use a Z-mount. This means Nikon fans who have another camera from the Z range or F-mount DSLR lenses can use them on this model … with the help of an adapter in the case of F-mounts. It’s great news for those who have already invested in the company’s products.

Age range:

While there is no guidance about age ranges, this is a pretty serious camera and would suit adults or teenagers and students with a real interest in photography.

What makes it the ideal Christmas gift?

Compact and easy to use: The Z 50 has a compact and lightweight body with an ergonomic design inspired by the Z 7 and Z 6 so that all the buttons and controls can be used easily. For example, the shutter button is in a spot that a user need only extend their index finger to press it.

Nikon compatibility: The Z 50 uses the same Z-mount as other cameras in the Z range and users who already have F-mount DSLR lenses can use them on this model with the addition of an adapter, which could save them some pennies. There are also two special lenses created for the DX format.

Good sensor and processor: At the heart of the Z 50 is a 20.9MP sensor, which is joined by an Expeed 6 processor, which is found in the more expensive Z range models. The Expeed engine helps to facilitate 4K video recording, which offers frame rates of up to 30 frames per second.

Easy sharing and charging: Users can connect their camera to their phone or computer using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and Nikon’s SnapBridge app. There’s also a micro USB port that means users can charge their camera with a portable external battery, which might be handy for shoots in the great outdoors or long trips.

